ISRO Gets Government Nod for Shukrayaan Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4

India's Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4 will push new boundaries in planetary exploration and lunar science.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:00 IST
ISRO Gets Government Nod for Shukrayaan Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4

Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikiImages

Venus’s atmosphere, surface and interaction with solar activity

Highlights
  • ISRO's Venus Orbiter Mission to study Venus's surface & atmosphere
  • Chandrayaan-4 mission will bring lunar samples back to Earth
  • India aims for major space breakthroughs with missions set for 2028-2030
The Union Cabinet of India approved two significant space missions: the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) and Chandrayaan-4, Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO, revealed during a recent media interaction. These projects aim to expand India's capabilities in planetary exploration and lunar science, aligning with the nation's Space Vision 2047, which aspires to position India among the leading global space powers. According to reports, the missions will enable advancements in technology and science, with a focus on heavy-lift launch vehicles, human-rated systems, and re-entry technology.

Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM)

According to a Business Standard report, the VOM mission, planned for a March 2028 launch, will focus on studying Venus's atmosphere, surface and interaction with solar activity. Scientists have emphasised its potential to address gaps in global Venusian data, such as surface topography, atmospheric dynamics, and sub-surface characteristics.

It has been reported that 16 payloads from Indian teams, as well as collaborative payloads involving international partners, have been selected to contribute to the mission.

The mission, estimated at Rs. 1,236 crore, will involve advanced techniques like aerobraking to position the spacecraft in a 200 x 600 km orbit around Venus. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Deep Space Network will play a pivotal role in receiving and disseminating mission data.

Chandrayaan-4 Mission

Building on the success of previous lunar missions, Chandrayaan-4 is scheduled to return lunar samples from the Moon's south pole. Reports suggest that the mission will demonstrate new technologies, including robotic sampling and docking procedures. The mission will involve five spacecraft modules launched via two LVM-3 rockets, with subsequent docking in Earth orbit.

The Rs. 2,104.06 crore mission has been designed to ensure the pristine condition of collected samples, facilitating detailed analysis on Earth. The advancements are expected to pave the way for future lunar exploration and human spaceflight.

Both missions highlight India's focus on skill development, scientific collaboration, and self-reliance in space technology, according to sources.

 

Further reading: Chandrayaan-4, ISRO, Chandrayaan, Shukrayaan, India, Space, Science
