India has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct a moon-orbiting space station by 2040, aiming to establish a sustainable human presence beyond Earth's orbit. The proposed station will facilitate crewed lunar missions and support scientific research, according to recent reports from Indian media. This initiative represents a significant milestone in the nation's growing space exploration efforts.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined a phased approach to achieve this goal. As per a report by India Today, in the first stage, robotic missions including the Chandrayaan-4 sample-return mission, are planned. This mission, scheduled for 2028, will attempt to retrieve approximately 3 kilograms of lunar samples from the moon's south pole and bring them back to Earth. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath emphasised the focus on cost-effective methods for such missions.

Crewed Lunar Missions on the Horizon

The second phase of India's lunar strategy involves sending astronauts to the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023, called for bold objectives, including a crewed moon flyby by 2035 and a human landing by 2040. To prepare for these missions, selected astronauts are undergoing extensive training at ISRO's Bengaluru facility, having previously completed training in Russia.

Focus on Long-Term Lunar Presence

The final phase of this programme will culminate in the development of the moon-orbiting station, the reported added. Expected to be operational by 2040, the station will serve as a base for astronauts and a hub for scientific research. Plans also include constructing a permanent lunar base before 2050, the report further mentioned.

The initiative builds upon ISRO's experience with the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a low Earth orbit facility set to begin operations by 2035. S. Sivakumar, project director for ISRO's next-generation launch vehicle, highlighted the challenges posed by this unprecedented undertaking, noting that many aspects of the project involve uncharted territory for the space agency.

India's long-term lunar exploration goals reflect its determination to cement its position as a major player in global space exploration.