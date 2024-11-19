Technology News
English Edition

India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report

India aims to establish a moon-orbiting space station by 2040, supporting lunar exploration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 18:00 IST
India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report

Photo Credit: NASA

ndia has set an ambitious goal to build a moon-orbiting space station by 2040.

Highlights
  • India to build a moon-orbiting space station by 2040
  • Crewed lunar missions planned to start by 2040
  • ISRO targets permanent lunar base before 2050
Advertisement

India has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct a moon-orbiting space station by 2040, aiming to establish a sustainable human presence beyond Earth's orbit. The proposed station will facilitate crewed lunar missions and support scientific research, according to recent reports from Indian media. This initiative represents a significant milestone in the nation's growing space exploration efforts.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has outlined a phased approach to achieve this goal. As per a report by India Today, in the first stage, robotic missions including the Chandrayaan-4 sample-return mission, are planned. This mission, scheduled for 2028, will attempt to retrieve approximately 3 kilograms of lunar samples from the moon's south pole and bring them back to Earth. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath emphasised the focus on cost-effective methods for such missions.

Crewed Lunar Missions on the Horizon

The second phase of India's lunar strategy involves sending astronauts to the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission in 2023, called for bold objectives, including a crewed moon flyby by 2035 and a human landing by 2040. To prepare for these missions, selected astronauts are undergoing extensive training at ISRO's Bengaluru facility, having previously completed training in Russia.

Focus on Long-Term Lunar Presence

The final phase of this programme will culminate in the development of the moon-orbiting station, the reported added. Expected to be operational by 2040, the station will serve as a base for astronauts and a hub for scientific research. Plans also include constructing a permanent lunar base before 2050, the report further mentioned.

The initiative builds upon ISRO's experience with the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a low Earth orbit facility set to begin operations by 2035. S. Sivakumar, project director for ISRO's next-generation launch vehicle, highlighted the challenges posed by this unprecedented undertaking, noting that many aspects of the project involve uncharted territory for the space agency.

India's long-term lunar exploration goals reflect its determination to cement its position as a major player in global space exploration.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India, ISRO, Moon-Orbiting Space Station, Lunar Mission, Space Exploration, Chandrayaan
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Announced, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead With 7 Nominations
iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple's Thinnest-Ever Phone; A19 Chips to Be Built Using TSMC’s New Technology: Report

Related Stories

India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
  4. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  5. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  8. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple
  9. Realme 14X Could Launch in December in These Colour Options
  10. India's 2040 Moon-Orbiting Space Station Set to Support Lunar Missions
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  3. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
  4. 123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging
  6. ZTE Blade V70 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 6.7-Inch LCD Screen Listed Online
  7. Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say
  8. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications
  9. Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction, Calls for Immediate Action
  10. Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »