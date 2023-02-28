Technology News
OnePlus Ace 2V teaser poster shows a three-stage alert slider on the right side.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2023 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2V’s display will have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2V landing page is live on OnePlus China website
  • The smartphone will come in Mint and Black colour options
  • OnePlus Ace 2V will sport a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Ace 2V launch date has been confirmed by the company on its China website. The handset has been tipped to launch as OnePlus Nord 3 outside China in global markets. OnePlus Ace 2V is all set to launch on March 7 in China. The company has also revealed some of the smartphone's display specifications and back designs. OnePlus Ace 2V will come in Mint and Black colour options and will feature a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The smartphone will also sport a triple rear camera setup.

According to OnePlus' post on its China website, the OnePlus Ace 2 will debut in China on March 7. The company has also teased the design of the smartphone and its colour variants. The poster released by OnePlus shows the phone with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display, housing a selfie camera; a three-stage alert slider on the right spine; triple rear camera setup; and two LED flash modules on the back. The handset is teased to come in two colour options: Mint and Black. The three rear cameras are housed in two circular camera modules and there's also OnePlus branding on the back.

While the company hasn't revealed the OnePlus Ace 2V's features and specifications, reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the expected specifications via Twitter. The OnePlus Ace 2V will reportedly launch as OnePlus Nord 3 outside of China. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with Mali G710 MC10 GPU, LPDDR5/5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2V will reportedly run on the latest Android 13 OS. It will pack a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. According to the tipster, there will also be a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the company launched the OnePlus Ace 2, and the rebadged OnePlus 11R 5G in China and India, respectively, earlier this month. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, and includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus Ace 2V specifications, OnePlus, One Plus Nord 3
