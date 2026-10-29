Bitcoin traded at Rs. 76 lakh on Thursday as cryptocurrency markets assessed the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and the outlook for interest rates. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 2.2 lakh, while major altcoins recorded mixed movements. Market participants said improving institutional demand was offering some support, although inflation concerns, elevated bond yields and uncertainty over future monetary policy continued to weigh on sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $79,900 (roughly Rs. 76.1 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,310 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $286 million (roughly Rs. 272.67 crore) across Monday and Tuesday, helping to offset earlier outflows. Analysts said sustained institutional buying and stronger-than-expected technology company earnings could support a recovery, although Bitcoin needs to break above $81,800 (roughly Rs. 77.9 lakh) to build upward momentum.

Major Altcoins Show Mixed Momentum on Thursday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $752 (roughly Rs. 71,600), while Solana (SOL) traded at $99.9 (roughly Rs. 9,520). XRP was priced at $1.29 (roughly Rs. 123), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.077 (roughly Rs. 7.6).

Institutional Buying Improves as Traders Monitor Key Bitcoin Levels

Highlighting the factors influencing Bitcoin's near-term direction, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Chair Warsh stressed the need for more data, while expectations of a December increase have risen to 86 percent. Institutional flows are improving, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting $286 million (roughly Rs. 272.6 crore) across Monday and Tuesday, nearly reversing October's outflows. Bitwise has raised its 2036 Bitcoin price target to $1.6 million (roughly Rs. 15.2 crore).

Commenting on the impact of the Federal Reserve's decision and institutional investment flows, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Persistent inflation concerns suggest that the outlook for monetary policy remains uncertain. Market attention now shifts to earnings from major US technology companies, which could influence broader risk appetite, including demand for digital assets.”

Discussing Bitcoin's trading levels, broader market conditions and institutional flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, providing liquidity support, although Canada's rate increase and Brent above $115 (roughly Rs. 10,958) maintained inflation concerns. US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 1.24 crore), while Ethereum ETFs attracted $23.4 million (roughly Rs. 22.31 crore). Both assets declined, showing that macro conditions, profit-taking and derivatives positioning continued to outweigh institutional inflows during the session.”

Overall, analysts said the possibility of a December rate hike, inflation concerns, and the number of long-term holders who acquired Bitcoin at higher prices could limit further gains. Bitcoin's ability to break above $81,800 (roughly Rs. 77.9 lakh), while maintaining support around $78,000 (roughly Rs. 74.3 lakh), could determine its next directional move. Market participants continue to monitor institutional flows, macroeconomic developments, and price levels before taking stronger positions.