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Bitcoin Trades Near $80,000 as Fed Rate Outlook and ETF Inflows Shape Sentiment

Fresh institutional buying supports Bitcoin as investors assess monetary policy uncertainty and upcoming technology earnings.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 14:54 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $80,000 as Fed Rate Outlook and ETF Inflows Shape Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin and major altcoins record mixed price movements amid monetary policy uncertainty

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Highlights
  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs attract nearly $287 million over three days.
  • Bitwise raises its long-term Bitcoin price target to $1.6 million.
  • Analysts identify $79,500 as a key near-term support level.
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Bitcoin traded at Rs. 76 lakh on Thursday as cryptocurrency markets assessed the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and the outlook for interest rates. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 2.2 lakh, while major altcoins recorded mixed movements. Market participants said improving institutional demand was offering some support, although inflation concerns, elevated bond yields and uncertainty over future monetary policy continued to weigh on sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $79,900 (roughly Rs. 76.1 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,310 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.2 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $286 million (roughly Rs. 272.67 crore) across Monday and Tuesday, helping to offset earlier outflows. Analysts said sustained institutional buying and stronger-than-expected technology company earnings could support a recovery, although Bitcoin needs to break above $81,800 (roughly Rs. 77.9 lakh) to build upward momentum. 

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Major Altcoins Show Mixed Momentum on Thursday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $752 (roughly Rs. 71,600), while Solana (SOL) traded at $99.9 (roughly Rs. 9,520). XRP was priced at $1.29 (roughly Rs. 123), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.077 (roughly Rs. 7.6). 

Institutional Buying Improves as Traders Monitor Key Bitcoin Levels

Highlighting the factors influencing Bitcoin's near-term direction, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Chair Warsh stressed the need for more data, while expectations of a December increase have risen to 86 percent. Institutional flows are improving, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting $286 million (roughly Rs. 272.6 crore) across Monday and Tuesday, nearly reversing October's outflows. Bitwise has raised its 2036 Bitcoin price target to $1.6 million (roughly Rs. 15.2 crore).

Commenting on the impact of the Federal Reserve's decision and institutional investment flows, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Persistent inflation concerns suggest that the outlook for monetary policy remains uncertain. Market attention now shifts to earnings from major US technology companies, which could influence broader risk appetite, including demand for digital assets.”

Discussing Bitcoin's trading levels, broader market conditions and institutional flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, providing liquidity support, although Canada's rate increase and Brent above $115 (roughly Rs. 10,958) maintained inflation concerns. US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 1.24 crore), while Ethereum ETFs attracted $23.4 million (roughly Rs. 22.31 crore). Both assets declined, showing that macro conditions, profit-taking and derivatives positioning continued to outweigh institutional inflows during the session.”

Overall, analysts said the possibility of a December rate hike, inflation concerns, and the number of long-term holders who acquired Bitcoin at higher prices could limit further gains. Bitcoin's ability to break above $81,800 (roughly Rs. 77.9 lakh), while maintaining support around $78,000 (roughly Rs. 74.3 lakh), could determine its next directional move. Market participants continue to monitor institutional flows, macroeconomic developments, and price levels before taking stronger positions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Crypto markets, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto updates
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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