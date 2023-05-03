Technology News

Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas

Mining is the least risky way for Bhutan to tap crypto opportunities and for now the nation will focus on Bitcoin.

By Sidhartha Shukla, Bloomberg  | Updated: 3 May 2023 18:56 IST
Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas

Photo Credit: Reuters

Druk ventured into crypto mining under a “sandbox” approach

Highlights
  • Forest-laden Bhutan is sandwiched between China and India
  • It has a population of about 777,000, wants to diversify the economy
  • Singapore-based Bitdeer is owned by Chinese entrepreneur Jihan Wu

Bhutan's investment arm and Nasdaq-listed company Bitdeer Technologies Group plan to seek investors for a fund worth up to $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,100 crore) that will be used to develop green crypto mining in the Himalayan kingdom.

Fund raising targeting institutional investors will begin at the end of May and the goal is to set up carbon-free digital mining that taps Bhutan's abundant hydroelectric power, according to a joint statement Wednesday.

Mining is the least risky way for Bhutan to tap crypto opportunities and for now the nation will focus on Bitcoin, Ujjwal Deep Dahal, the chief executive officer of the investment arm, Druk Holding & Investments, said in an interview.

“It's important for us to look at assets that are low volume, high value, or digital assets for that matter, and try to position ourselves in a way that we can be competitive globally over time to build our economy,” Dahal said.

Economic Strategy

Forest-laden Bhutan, sandwiched between China and India, has a population of about 777,000 and has long sought to diversify an economy reliant on hydropower revenues. Druk manages the government's investments in traditional areas like stocks, bonds, technology, energy and real estate but also crypto mining and investment under what it calls a “future-facing” strategy.

Bitcoin miners race to solve complex mathematical puzzles using energy-hungry computing rigs, earning new supply of the token in return. That's led to criticism of the environmental fallout when dirty fuels supply the power.

Miners were squeezed by a crash in digital-asset prices, rising energy costs and increased competition last year. Conditions have improved in 2023 amid a rebound in the crypto market.

Singapore-based Bitdeer, owned by Chinese entrepreneur Jihan Wu, is one of the top crypto miners by computer power and has one of the largest centers in Texas. The firm began trading on the Nasdaq last month after a long-delayed merger with a special purpose acquisition company finally closed.

Construction Timetable

Bitdeer expects to set up a 100-megawatt operation in Bhutan, with construction slated to start in the second quarter and be completed in July through September, a regulatory filing shows.

The company and Druk will also invest in the planned new fund, Bitdeer's Chief Executive Officer Matt Linghui Kong said in an interview.

Druk ventured into crypto mining under a “sandbox” approach when Bitcoin was at about $5,000 (roughly Rs. 409,000), Dahal said. It also had some investments with the now bankrupt US digital-asset lenders BlockFi and Celsius Network but they were a small part of Druk's portfolio and have been “settled,” Dahal added.

Bitcoin surged to a record high of almost $69,000 (roughly Rs. 56,43,772) in a pandemic-era crypto boom that peaked in 2021. The largest digital asset then sank below $16,000 (roughly Rs. 13,08,600) in 2022 but has since rebounded to about $28,500 (roughly Rs. 23,31,000).

Bhutan's foray into the volatile and sometimes scandalous world of crypto is notable given that the nation is famed for using a “Gross National Happiness” index to gauge economic success. The gauge takes into account elements such as psychological wellbeing and ecological diversity to measure the standard of living.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Crypto Mining, digital assets, Bhutan, Druk
Apple Likely to Report 4 Percent Drop in Quarterly Revenue Despite Recovery in China

Related Stories

Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  3. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T to Be Sold at This Price Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Day
  10. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Come With Upgraded Camera Over the Galaxy S21 FE: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch in Summer 2023, Will Be Sold in the US: Details
  3. Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
  4. Apple Likely to Report 4 Percent Drop in Quarterly Revenue Despite Recovery in China
  5. Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2
  6. UK to Ban Cold Calling for Crypto, Insurance Deals to Zero Down on Fraud Activities Draining Billions
  7. National Film Development Corporation Plans to Back Film Productions Again, Launch Its Own Streaming Service
  8. Google Pixel Tablet Leaked Render Suggests Design, Thick Bezels Ahead of Launch
  9. Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Borrows Heavily From its Video Game Roots to Offer a Compelling Plot
  10. VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.