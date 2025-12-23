Technology News
Bitcoin Slips Below $88,000 Amidst Mixed Macro Signals, Cautious Investor Positioning

Bitcoin slips while Ethereum holds steady as traders remain cautious ahead of macro and derivatives events.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 13:53 IST
Bitcoin Slips Below $88,000 Amidst Mixed Macro Signals, Cautious Investor Positioning

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate as traders await clearer macro and liquidity signals

Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades lower as options expiry caps volatility
  • Ethereum supply tightens as exchange balances fall
  • Altcoins lag as liquidity and risk appetite stay selective
Bitcoin's price dropped on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained locked in a consolidation phase amidst mixed macro signals and cautious investor sentiment ahead of a major options expiry. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $87,400 (roughly Rs. 78.5 lakh), slipping below the $88,000 (roughly Rs. 78.9 lakh) level as traders avoided fresh risk-taking in the absence of a clear catalyst. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh), easing modestly but continuing to hold above key support levels as tightening exchange supply lent some underlying stability. While broader sentiment remains constructive, near-term price action continues to be tactical rather than trend-driven. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 78.4 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.6 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

As investors considered conflicting global cues in addition to forthcoming macro events, market sentiment remained selective throughout the session. According to analysts, traders prefer to wait for confirmation before committing to directional trades, which has kept volatility constrained due to uncertainty surrounding interest-rate expectations, currency volatility, and liquidity conditions. 

Range-Bound Trade and Thin Liquidity Keep Altcoins Under Pressure

As liquidity decreased and risk appetite remained limited, altcoins continued to follow the lead of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $849 (roughly Rs. 76,200), while Solana (SOL) was priced at $124 (roughly Rs. 11,160). XRP hovered around $1.88 (roughly Rs. 168), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.6). 

Commenting on Bitcoin's current structure and near-term strategy, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said, “Bitcoin's dip below $88,000 (roughly Rs. 78.96 lakh) reflects a market stuck in consolidation rather than one turning decisively bearish. Trading remains range-bound between $85,000 and $90,000 (roughly Rs. 76.26 lakh–Rs. 80.75 lakh) [...] Treat this as a wait-and-watch phase. Avoid leverage, focus on BTC, and consider gradual accumulation only if prices hold above the $85,000-$86,000 support zone (roughly Rs. 76.26 lakh–Rs. 77.16 lakh).”

Providing a near-term outlook, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said tightening supply dynamics continue to support the broader setup despite recent weakness. “Investor behaviour continues to favour accumulation, with more than 41,000 BTC withdrawn from exchanges in just two days, reducing near-term selling pressure. Ethereum is reinforcing this narrative, as exchange-held supply has dropped to multi-year lows.”

Explaining the broader macro forces shaping price action, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said crypto continues to behave as a liquidity-driven macro asset. “Over the last 24 hours, global macro signals have continued to shape crypto market behaviour, underscoring its dual role as a risk asset and an alternative monetary system [...] These signals strengthen the long-term case for Bitcoin as a neutral, non-sovereign monetary network [...] Short-term volatility may persist, but long-term macro instability continues to reinforce crypto's relevance.”

A clearer directional move is likely to depend on confirmation above key resistance levels, improved liquidity conditions, and supportive macro signals. Until then, markets are expected to remain selective, with altcoins continuing to lag unless risk appetite meaningfully improves.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges


