Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Monday as the cryptocurrency market continued to consolidate amidst dense liquidity and a lack of decisive macro triggers. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $89,100 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh), hovering just below the key $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh) level, where traders remain cautious about chasing the upside. Ethereum (ETH) is holding above the psychologically important $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.72 lakh) mark and lending some stability to broader market sentiment. The price action remains tactical rather than trend-driven, with participants awaiting clearer confirmation before committing to directional trades. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 79.83 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.72 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Market sentiment stayed selective as traders digested mixed global signals. Risk appetite has remained restricted due to persistent uncertainty surrounding interest-rate projections, decreased volatility, and irregular ETF flows. Although positioning has become slightly more optimistic due to expectations of a possible year-end rally, analysts warned that Bitcoin still needs a sustained move above the $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh) zone to unlock significant upside. Attention has now shifted to upcoming US GDP and jobless claims data, which could act as near-term catalysts, while key support levels continue to be closely monitored.

Resistance Levels and Macro Data Keep Traders on the Sidelines

Altcoins reflected the broader consolidation, with gains remaining limited and uneven. Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $859.90 (roughly Rs. 77,000), while Solana (SOL) was priced at $126.28 (roughly Rs. 11,300). XRP hovered around $1.92 (roughly Rs. 172), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.8).

Commenting on Bitcoin's current structure and near-term strategy, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said, “Dense liquidity around this level is turning it into a trading resistance, with buyers waiting for confirmation and sellers using strength to hedge [...] Altcoins reflect this caution, with strength appearing only in pockets rather than as a broad rotation [...] Treat this as a consolidation phase. Avoid chasing moves near $90,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh), watch the $86,000-$87,000 support zone closely (roughly Rs. 77.02 lakh–Rs. 77.91 lakh), and add exposure only if Bitcoin can sustain a break above $92,000 (roughly Rs. 82.36 lakh) with improving volumes.”

Providing a near-term outlook, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, noted that improving positioning has contributed to constructive sentiment, although confirmation is still needed. “Bitcoin is trading steadily near $89,000 (roughly Rs. 79.7 lakh) as positioning turns more optimistic, with traders increasingly pricing in a year-end rally. Ethereum holding firm above the $3,000 level (roughly Rs. 2.69 lakh) adds to the constructive tone across the market.”

Explaining the broader macro forces shaping price action, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said crypto markets remain closely tied to global liquidity and policy expectations. “Over the past 24 hours, crypto markets have been driven primarily by global macro signals rather than crypto-specific developments. Expectations around US monetary policy remain the key driver. As inflation cools and labour data shows early signs of softening, markets are increasingly pricing in future rate cuts [...] What matters most is how these signals influence central bank decisions.”

According to analysts, the cryptocurrency market is still firmly in a consolidation phase, with Ethereum and Bitcoin serving as anchors amid macro-driven positioning and compressed volatility. A sustained breakout is likely to depend on clearer signals from upcoming economic data, improved liquidity conditions, and confirmation above key resistance levels. Until then, markets are expected to remain selective, with altcoins continuing to trail unless liquidity conditions materially improve.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.