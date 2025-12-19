Bitcoin traded lower on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained subdued amid tight liquidity and cautious global risk sentiment. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $87,700 (roughly Rs. 79.18 lakh), easing from higher levels seen earlier in the week as investors stayed defensive ahead of key central bank decisions. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.66 lakh), consolidating after recent gains as traders balanced improving inflation data against uneven liquidity conditions.

While softer inflation has improved the broader macro backdrop, follow-through buying remained limited, keeping both Bitcoin and Ethereum largely range-bound. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 79.18 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.66 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Macro Uncertainty and Thin Volumes Shape Market Direction

Market sentiment remained cautious during the session as investors reacted to mixed global cues. Unclear interest-rate direction from major central banks, tight liquidity conditions, and lingering uncertainty around upcoming policy decisions limited risk appetite.

Altcoins continued to underperform amid the lack of strong directional catalysts. Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $844 (roughly Rs. 76,000), while Solana (SOL) was priced at $124 (roughly Rs. 11,180). XRP hovered around $1.86 (roughly Rs. 168), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.5).

Commenting on Ethereum's recent performance and investor positioning, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “Ethereum's rally highlights confidence in its long-term role as a settlement and application layer, yet investors should approach allocations with a selective and risk-managed mindset [...] Maintaining diversification and predefined risk limits remains essential as volatility continues to define crypto markets.”

Providing a near-term outlook for Bitcoin, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said improving inflation data has helped stabilise sentiment despite recent pullbacks. “Inflation at multi-year lows improves the macro backdrop, while technical indicators show Bitcoin entering deeply oversold territory, levels that have often led to meaningful rebounds [...] With markets focused on the Bank of Japan's upcoming rate decision, the $84,000 zone (roughly Rs. 75.80 lakh) stands out as a critical level for BTC to hold as it attempts to regain upside momentum.”

Overall, the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin and Ethereum acting as relative anchors amidst ongoing macro uncertainty. Analysts said a clearer interest-rate outlook, improved liquidity conditions, and sustained institutional participation will be key to any meaningful upside. At the same time, the broader altcoin market may continue to remain defensive in the near term.

