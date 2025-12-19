Technology News
Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues

Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate as cautious sentiment and thin liquidity cap buying interest.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2025 14:50 IST
Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Traxer

Traders remain cautious as crypto prices consolidate amidst tight liquidity conditions

Highlights
  • Traders stay defensive ahead of key central bank decisions
  • Altcoins lag as volumes stay weak across the market
  • Analysts flag liquidity and policy signals as key triggers
Bitcoin traded lower on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained subdued amid tight liquidity and cautious global risk sentiment. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $87,700 (roughly Rs. 79.18 lakh), easing from higher levels seen earlier in the week as investors stayed defensive ahead of key central bank decisions. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $2,900 (roughly Rs. 2.66 lakh), consolidating after recent gains as traders balanced improving inflation data against uneven liquidity conditions.

While softer inflation has improved the broader macro backdrop, follow-through buying remained limited, keeping both Bitcoin and Ethereum largely range-bound. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 79.18 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.66 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Macro Uncertainty and Thin Volumes Shape Market Direction

Market sentiment remained cautious during the session as investors reacted to mixed global cues. Unclear interest-rate direction from major central banks, tight liquidity conditions, and lingering uncertainty around upcoming policy decisions limited risk appetite. 

Altcoins continued to underperform amid the lack of strong directional catalysts. Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $844 (roughly Rs. 76,000), while Solana (SOL) was priced at $124 (roughly Rs. 11,180). XRP hovered around $1.86 (roughly Rs. 168), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.5).

Commenting on Ethereum's recent performance and investor positioning, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, “Ethereum's rally highlights confidence in its long-term role as a settlement and application layer, yet investors should approach allocations with a selective and risk-managed mindset [...] Maintaining diversification and predefined risk limits remains essential as volatility continues to define crypto markets.”

Providing a near-term outlook for Bitcoin, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said improving inflation data has helped stabilise sentiment despite recent pullbacks. “Inflation at multi-year lows improves the macro backdrop, while technical indicators show Bitcoin entering deeply oversold territory, levels that have often led to meaningful rebounds [...] With markets focused on the Bank of Japan's upcoming rate decision, the $84,000 zone (roughly Rs. 75.80 lakh) stands out as a critical level for BTC to hold as it attempts to regain upside momentum.”

Overall, the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin and Ethereum acting as relative anchors amidst ongoing macro uncertainty. Analysts said a clearer interest-rate outlook, improved liquidity conditions, and sustained institutional participation will be key to any meaningful upside. At the same time, the broader altcoin market may continue to remain defensive in the near term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Little Hearts Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Tight Liquidity and Mixed Global Cues
