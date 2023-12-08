Technology News

Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil

The request, filed a year ago and withdrawn on November 7, would have allowed the firm to manage a collective investment fund.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 December 2023 14:57 IST
Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil

Photo Credit: Reuters

The decision to pull the licence bid was "unrelated" to the US settlement, Binance said

Highlights
  • Binance founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO last month
  • The crypto exchange was found in violation of US anti-money laundering la
  • Binance last year said it was recruiting over 100 positions in Dubai
Advertisement

Binance has withdrawn an application for an Abu Dhabi licence, the latest sign that the giant crypto exchange is reassessing its global structure as regulatory pressures mount.

The Binance unit, called BV Investment Management, pulled the application with Abu Dhabi's financial regulator, a spokesperson for Binance said on Thursday.

The request, filed a year ago and withdrawn on November 7, would have allowed the firm to manage a collective investment fund, according to the regulator's website.

"When assessing our global licensing needs, we decided this application was not necessary," the Binance spokesperson said.

Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Service Regulatory Authority (FSRA) declined to comment.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO last month after pleading guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws, with the exchange agreeing to pay over $4.3 billion to resolve a years-long U.S. investigation.

The decision to pull the licence application was "unrelated" to the US settlement, the Binance spokesperson said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has been pushing to become a digital asset hub, has been a key location for Binance. Binance has regulator permissions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, its website shows.

Binance last year said it was recruiting over 100 positions in Dubai and helping to shape its crypto regulations.

Former CEO Zhao, a Canadian citizen who was born in China, also became a citizen of the UAE at its invitation, according to U.S. court documents. Zhao has been listed as the owner of two properties in Dubai, filings show.

New CEO Richard Teng, speaking virtually at a Financial Times conference in London on Tuesday, said the company's Middle East and North Africa headquarters were in Dubai.

He said that the company would announce the location of its global headquarters "in due course", but declined to give further details on when this announcement would be.

Cyprus, Belgium

This year, Binance has withdrawn from a licence application process in Germany, pulled back from Cyprus and said it was leaving the Netherlands. It was ordered by financial regulators to stop operating in Belgium, but said in August it had set up a Polish entity to serve clients in Belgium.

Binance said the pullback from Cyprus was to focus on "fewer regulated entities in the EU", including France, Italy and Spain, ahead of the rollout of the European Union's crypto asset regulations.

Binance has also stopped accepting new users in the UK and has said it would sell its Russia business. In Australia, regulators cancelled the financial services licence of Binance's derivatives business.

Last week, the securities regulator in the Philippines said it had started the process of blocking Binance there.

The Binance spokesperson said on Thursday the company would continue to work with regulators to "to provide world-class services and offerings in the Middle East and beyond."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Crypto Exchange
Apple Working With China’s BYD to Move Key iPad Engineering Resources to Vietnam: Report

Related Stories

Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Berlin to Reacher Season 2: The 7 Biggest Web Series to Watch in December
  2. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  3. Infinix Smart 8 HD Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Be Equipped With the Same Battery as This iPhone
  5. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Under-Display Camera Set to Launch on This Date
  6. OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R Reportedly Gets Stable Android 14 Update in India
  7. OnePlus 12 Teardown Shows a Large Vapour Chamber: See Here
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Palm Unlock Feature Launched
  9. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil
  2. Apple Working With China’s BYD to Move Key iPad Engineering Resources to Vietnam: Report
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Get New Peach Fuzz Colour Option: Price, Offers
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Begins Rolling Out Grok AI Chatbot to X Premium+ Subscribers in the US
  5. Infinix Smart 8 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Registers First Minor Price Dip in Recent Days, Most Altcoins Trading in Profits
  7. iPhone 16 to Get 'Substantial' Microphone Upgrade for Improved Siri Experience With AI Features: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. WhatsApp Announces 'View Once’ Voice Messages to Send Disappearing Audio Messages
  9. The Game Awards 2023 Winners: Baldur’s Gate III Crowned Game of the Year, Alan Wake 2 Bags Four Trophies, More
  10. Threads Gets Tags Feature That Lets Users Link Phrases, Emojis in Posts, Rolling Out Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »