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Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ First Impressions

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has one of the more playful designs you'll find in its segment. Here's our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 18:29 IST
Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ First Impressions

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ has an introductory offer price of Rs. 22,999

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Highlights
  • Hot 70 Pro sports a rear panel that changes colour based on light angles
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chip
  • Infinix promises three major Android upgrades and five years of updates
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With most manufacturers focusing on delivering large displays, capable chipsets, or appreciable cameras in the mid-range segment, design is something that is increasingly being overlooked on. Infinix, however, has never been particularly shy about experimenting with design, as evident by the recently introduced Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition. The new Hot 70 Pro 5G+ is perhaps yet another one of its ambitious attempts.

With an introductory offer price of Rs. 22,999, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+'s brings a 6.76-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. But it is the design that caught my attention first, particularly the fascinating rear panel that can shift colours, alongside the unusual Active Matrix Cube.

infinix 5 Infinix

Looking from the front, the Hot 70 Pro 5G+ is like any other phone in the mid-range segment. It has a flat frame, curved, edges and prominent bezels, with an even more noticeable thick chin at the bottom. Turn it around, however, and you'll see that its finish that really does the heavy lifting. The Silk Glow Purple variant I have with me is easily the most eye-catching part of the phone. The rear panel has a soft purple finish that shifts its appearance as the light hits it from different angles. This is especially pronounced under direct light.

The finish also works well with the Active Matrix Cube around the camera module. The company has essentially provided a tiny LED matrix inside the third camera cutout at the back. It is admittedly more of a fun extra than something I would consider essential, but it does give the Hot 70 Pro 5G+ a slightly different identity in its segment.

The Active Matrix Cube lights up for calls, messages, charging, and other notifications. It can also show animations and lighting effects during activities such as music playback and gaming. While there are several preset options to choose from, you can also create your own matrix animation, which I quite liked.

infinix 4 Infinix

Beyond the design, the Hot 70 Pro 5G+ has a fairly straightforward set of features and specifications. You get a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 910 nits of brightness. My initial experience with the panel has been positiv. However, I will reserve judgement on outdoor visibility and colour accuracy for the full review.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the brief time I've used the Hot 70 Pro 5G+, the experience has been smooth. Gaming performance and sustained thermals are areas which will need more testing, though.

For photography, Infinix has equipped the Hot 70 Pro 5G+ with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. I have taken a few initial shots that look promising, but it is too early to judge the camera properly.

infinix 2 Infinix

The Hot 70 Pro 5G+ runs XOS 16 based on Android 16. Infinix promises three major Android upgrades and five years of security updates, which is a welcome commitment at this price. There are also several AI-powered tools, although I will have to spend more time before deciding how useful they actually are.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. Infinix claims that it can reach 50 percent in around 25 minutes and take roughly 63 minutes for a full charge. Battery life is another area where I will need several days of regular use before passing judgement.

Based on my initial experience, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ appears to be a phone that aims to deliver on the core fundamentals, while also adding something unique to the mix. The colour-changing rear panel and Active Matrix Cube especially give it some personality. The hardware looks promising on paper too. But can the Hot 70 Pro 5G+ can turn all this into a genuinely good smartphone experience? This is what I will talk about in our full review after putting it through its paces, so stay tuned.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Price in India, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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