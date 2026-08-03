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Binance Announces Delisting of Six Tokens, Sets August 7 Futures Deadline

Exchange outlines phased timeline for suspending trading and related services for six tokens.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 18:59 IST
Binance Announces Delisting of Six Tokens, Sets August 7 Futures Deadline

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Binance will phase out multiple services before removing six tokens from spot trading

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Highlights
  • Binance cites routine review framework for delisting decision
  • Futures and margin services will end before spot trading removal
  • Community voting now contributes to listing and delisting reviews
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Binance announced that each spot pair linked to ACX, HFT, PIVX, PYR, VANRY, and VIC will be shut down, and all spot orders will also be canceled. There was no specific reason provided by Binance for each coin. Instead, it referred to its wider review framework, which encompasses liquidity, development activities, network security, team behavior, transparency, tokenomics, and regulatory updates. The first deadline comes before the spot listing removal. Futures of the firm will not allow new positions to be created after 08:30 UTC on August 7. After that, all contracts will be closed and settled automatically at 09:00 UTC. 

Exchange Begins Phased Removal of Trading, Margin and Lending Services

As per the announcement, Binance can alter the leverage level, margin levels, funding rates, or index composition before settlement due to market volatility. Loans and some payment services will also be closed on that particular day. Binance Pool and Binance Pay services will stop supporting the tokens at 03:00 UTC. VIP Loan and Flexible Loan positions will be closed at 07:00 UTC, and cross and isolated margin positions will be liquidated at 10:00 UTC. Margin borrowing will be disabled at 06:00 UTC on August 4.

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Affected pairs would be delisted by Spot Copy Trading on August 10. Other pairs that can be sold in the market would be sold at their market price, while those that cannot be sold would be moved into users' spot accounts. Simple Earn would be redeemed by its flexible and locked positions starting at 07:00 UTC on the same day.

In cases when conversion is impossible, according to Binance, withdrawals can stay open depending on the network's availability. Users cannot depend on that since Binance has not guaranteed to give more time for withdrawals.

The removal involves six tokens with different project circumstances instead of one single event. The Binance press release provides a unified timeline for its users but not individual results for each token. The upcoming information would be from the project's reaction, settlements, or adjustments in the withdrawal process.

The process of listing or delisting tokens was pretty much set in early 2025, when the exchange announced that it would seek community votes to determine which crypto tokens should be listed or delisted on its platform. As the world's largest exchange, it faces the challenge of identifying legitimate projects amid a surge of altcoins flooding the market. According to Binance, community input has consistently played a valuable role in evaluating tokens, which has led the exchange to enhance user participation in its listing and delisting decisions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Tokens, BNB
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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