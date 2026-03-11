Binance founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, has added roughly $47 billion (approximately 3.9 lakh crore) to his net worth within a year after serving a jail sentence. CZ has moved to the 17th spot on the global rich list. Zhao's increase in wealth has also placed him ahead of Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates in the Forbes ranking. However, Zhao has questioned the interpretation of the rankings, suggesting that the calculations may be inaccurate even as he remains the richest individual in the cryptocurrency industry for several consecutive years.

Changpeng Zhao is Still the Richest Individual in the Crypto Industry

Forbes estimates Zhao's current net worth at roughly $110 billion (approximately Rs. 9.1 lakh crore). Much of his wealth comes from his stake in Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The platform reportedly holds about 38 percent of the global crypto exchange market share, while Zhao is believed to own around 90 percent of the company. Binance's valuation has been estimated at roughly $100 billion, contributing significantly to Zhao's rapid rise in global wealth rankings.

The former CEO of Binance questioned the interpretation of the Forbes ranking in a post on X. “Didn't read the Forbes article, but if you just look at the little chart, you know it's wrong,” he wrote, adding that crypto prices had fallen significantly this year. Zhao also remarked that it would be illogical for his net worth to rise while the broader crypto market had dropped by more than 50 percent. The comments highlight Zhao's scepticism about the accuracy of the wealth calculations circulating online.

It's not that. It's just the Forbes estimates are way off.



ByteDance's estimated yearly revenue: $150b (from public sources)

Zhang Yiming's estimated net worth by Forbes: $69b



Binance's estimated yearly revenue: $5b

CZ's estimated net worth by Forbes: $110b ???



I think if I… https://t.co/fcET8OTDEZ — CZ :large_orange_diamond: BNB (@cz_binance) March 11, 2026

Zhao's financial resurgence has also coincided with shifting political dynamics in the US. It's no coincidence that CZ's surge in wealth comes as Donald Trump, who has promised pro-crypto policies and owns crypto businesses of his own while in office, has retaken power.

In March 2025, Binance agreed to accept the World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin as payment for a $2 billion investment in the company made by Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX. Trump later granted Zhao a full pardon for his crimes, allowing him to re-enter American business circles.

Zhao's rise marks a striking turnaround for an executive who faced legal and regulatory challenges in recent years. In 2023, he stepped down as Binance CEO and later served a short prison sentence after pleading guilty to violations linked to anti-money laundering rules. Despite those setbacks, the Binance founder remains one of the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency sector, with his wealth closely tied to the performance and valuation of the exchange he built.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.