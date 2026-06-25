Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing the upcoming smartphone's key specifications and performance. The handset had previously been listed on multiple certification websites, including Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and GSMA. Now, the Galaxy S26 FE has reportedly appeared on another certification database in India, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The Galaxy S series smartphone is expected to be powered by a ten-core Exynos 2000 series chipset, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. It might also ship with Android 17 and 8GB of RAM. It might carry a triple rear camera unit, like the standard Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Might Arrive in India Soon

A listing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted by SammyGuru on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be launched in India soon. The phone was spotted with the model number SM-S741B/DS, with “DS” representing that the model number belongs to the Indian variant of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has previously been spotted on the WPC database with model number SM-S741, while appearing on the GSMA website with the model number SM-S741B/DS. The handset is expected to launch with support for a maximum load power of 5.0W. It has reportedly been Qi2 certified. It is said to ship with Android 17 and 8GB of RAM.

Apart from certification websites, the smartphone has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform twice. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was first spotted with the model number SM-S741U and a ten-core Exynos 2500 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.30GHz. The recent listing suggests that the handset managed to score 2,255 and 7,450 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

The handset will succeed last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which was launched in India in September 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 SoC.