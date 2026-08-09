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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Headphones

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers up to 75 percent discount on headphones and earphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 13:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Headphones

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live in India for all users

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live in India
  • Boat Rockerz 480 is available for just Rs. 1,399
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can get additional cashback
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started last week in India, offering early access for Prime subscribers. Smartphones are the highlight of this year's Independence Day special sale, but it also provides substantial discounts across a wide range of audio products. Headphones are among the most popular categories during the sale. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Boat are selling premium noise-cancelling models and affordable options for everyday listening. 

Deals on Headphones in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, headphones and earphones are getting up to a 75 percent discount. The Boat Rockerz 480 is available for just Rs. 1,399, down from its original price of Rs. 3,790. Buyers looking for flagship options can consider the Sony WH-1000XM6, which is available for Rs. 35,989, instead of the original price of Rs. 37,989. 

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are listed at Rs. 21,740, instead of the actual price of Rs. 34,990. In addition to the direct price cuts, HDFC Bank customers can avail up to a 10 percent additional discount on purchases made using their credit cards and EasyEMI transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can get additional cashback and rewards on eligible transactions. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based offers. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Eligible customers can also avail of exchange offers and EMI options. Some models are listed with no-cost EMI offers. 

Here we have listed some of the best headphone deals available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. 

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Headphones You Shouldn't Miss

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Boat Rockerz 480 Rs. 3,790 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 37,989 Rs. 35,989 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,740 Buy Now
JBL Live 770NC Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,199 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Rs. 27,900 Rs. 18,650 Buy Now
Marshall Major V Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,799 Buy Now
Zebronics Thunder Neo Rs. 1,899 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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