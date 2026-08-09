The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started last week in India, offering early access for Prime subscribers. Smartphones are the highlight of this year's Independence Day special sale, but it also provides substantial discounts across a wide range of audio products. Headphones are among the most popular categories during the sale. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Boat are selling premium noise-cancelling models and affordable options for everyday listening.

Deals on Headphones in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, headphones and earphones are getting up to a 75 percent discount. The Boat Rockerz 480 is available for just Rs. 1,399, down from its original price of Rs. 3,790. Buyers looking for flagship options can consider the Sony WH-1000XM6, which is available for Rs. 35,989, instead of the original price of Rs. 37,989.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are listed at Rs. 21,740, instead of the actual price of Rs. 34,990. In addition to the direct price cuts, HDFC Bank customers can avail up to a 10 percent additional discount on purchases made using their credit cards and EasyEMI transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can get additional cashback and rewards on eligible transactions. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based offers. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Eligible customers can also avail of exchange offers and EMI options. Some models are listed with no-cost EMI offers.

Here we have listed some of the best headphone deals available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Headphones You Shouldn't Miss

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