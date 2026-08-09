Amazon Great Freedom Sale is in its third day, and there are still plenty of deals available that you can grab before the sale event ends. While buying a new gadget, you can get discounts with a credit card, credit card EMI transactions, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. There are a number of electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home smart home appliances, available at relatively low prices on the e-commerce platform during the ongoing sale event, celebrating 79 years of India's independence. You can also purchase a new all-in-one and ink tank printer from reputable brands at a discounted price till the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is live in India.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers

If you are in the market for a new all-in-one or an ink tank printer, the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale has you covered. The ongoing sale event is offering direct price cuts on a number of printers from HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and other brands. An all-in-one printer acts as a one-stop solution for most of your printing needs, allowing you to print, scan, and photocopy documents easily from the comfort of your home. You can get the HP Smart Tank 529 all-in-one colour printer at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 13,134. Additionally, you can avail of an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and a credit card EMI transaction.

Here is the list of the best deals on ink tank and all-in-one printers that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers

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