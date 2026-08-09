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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers HP, Canon and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 18:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers HP, Canon and More

Photo Credit: HP

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering HP printers at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 6,000 while buying a new printer
  • All-in-one printers let users print, scan, and photocopy documents
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale began on August 7
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale is in its third day, and there are still plenty of deals available that you can grab before the sale event ends. While buying a new gadget, you can get discounts with a credit card, credit card EMI transactions, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. There are a number of electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home smart home appliances, available at relatively low prices on the e-commerce platform during the ongoing sale event, celebrating 79 years of India's independence. You can also purchase a new all-in-one and ink tank printer from reputable brands at a discounted price till the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is live in India.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers

If you are in the market for a new all-in-one or an ink tank printer, the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale has you covered. The ongoing sale event is offering direct price cuts on a number of printers from HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and other brands. An all-in-one printer acts as a one-stop solution for most of your printing needs, allowing you to print, scan, and photocopy documents easily from the comfort of your home. You can get the HP Smart Tank 529 all-in-one colour printer at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 13,134. Additionally, you can avail of an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and a credit card EMI transaction.

Here is the list of the best deals on ink tank and all-in-one printers that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Ink Tank and All-in-One Printers

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Colour Printer Rs. 13,134 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Rs. 17,828 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank All-in-One 583 Color Ink Tank Printer Rs. 16,938 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Epson EcoTank L3211 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,099 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 AiO Ink Tank Printer Rs. 18,295 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3010 AiO WiFi Ink Tank Printer Rs. 17,595 Rs. 11,899 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 670 AiO Duplex WiFi Ink Tank Printer Rs. 21,305.08 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW WiFi Auto Duplex Printer Rs. 18,290 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW WiFi Auto Duplex Colour Printer Rs. 22,990 Rs. 18,849 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP 303D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

HP 303D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Printer Type Single Function
HP MFP 323DNW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

HP MFP 323DNW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Multi Function
HP 303DW Laser Single Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

HP 303DW Laser Single Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Single Function
Canon imageClass LBP6030W Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

Canon imageClass LBP6030W Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Single Function
Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Printer Type Multi Function
Brother HL-L2321D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

Brother HL-L2321D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Connectivity USB
Printer Type Single Function
HP LaserJet Pro MFP M126NW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M126NW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity Wireless, USB
Printer Type Multi Function
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, HP, Epson, Canon, Brother
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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