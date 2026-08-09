Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 commenced on August 7 to commemorate 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15. On Sunday, the sale event entered its third day, and most offers, bank discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and deals are still up for grabs, allowing you to save more on the purchase of your next gadgets. A range of electronics is available at discounted prices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home smart home appliances. Apart from this, you can also get your hands on a number of deals on tablets from reputable brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Tablets

Whether you are looking to purchase your first tablet or upgrade to a faster one, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is giving you the opportunity to get one at a relatively low price. In addition to the direct cuts, the e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card transactions, along with cashback offers and exchange bonuses. You can also get special deals if you are an Amazon Prime member. For reference, you can save up to Rs. 30,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, as the company is offering the tablet at a discounted price of Rs. 28,249, instead of its listed price of Rs. 57,999.

We have curated a list of the best deals on tablets that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale to help you make an informed buying decision. However, some prices mentioned below include the bank discounts. Hence, you will only be able to avail cashback and exchange bonuses on top of them.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets

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