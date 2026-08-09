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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has entered its third day, and most of the deals are still live.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 August 2026 17:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets From Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ at a discounted price

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering cashback
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 began on August 7
  • You can save up to Rs. 30,000 on a Samsung tablet
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 commenced on August 7 to commemorate 79 years of India's independence, which will be celebrated on August 15. On Sunday, the sale event entered its third day, and most offers, bank discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and deals are still up for grabs, allowing you to save more on the purchase of your next gadgets. A range of electronics is available at discounted prices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home smart home appliances. Apart from this, you can also get your hands on a number of deals on tablets from reputable brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Tablets

Whether you are looking to purchase your first tablet or upgrade to a faster one, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is giving you the opportunity to get one at a relatively low price. In addition to the direct cuts, the e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card transactions, along with cashback offers and exchange bonuses. You can also get special deals if you are an Amazon Prime member. For reference, you can save up to Rs. 30,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, as the company is offering the tablet at a discounted price of Rs. 28,249, instead of its listed price of Rs. 57,999.

We have curated a list of the best deals on tablets that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale to help you make an informed buying decision. However, some prices mentioned below include the bank discounts. Hence, you will only be able to avail cashback and exchange bonuses on top of them.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen Rs. 28,000 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 57,999 Rs. 28,249 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 43,999 Rs. 39,749 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab with Folio Keyboard + Tab Pen Rs. 52,000 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus + Keyboard Rs. 48,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad 2 Rs. 47,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Tablets, Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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