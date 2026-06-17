Binance previously applied for its licensing status under MiCA regulations of the European Union (EU) and it has now issued a statement on a recent report on the potential threat to its licensing operations within the region. The crypto exchange said that Greece's regulator, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), a national competent authority under the MiCA framework, has completed reviewing Binance's application for compliance with MiCA and found it to be in line with the requirements, pending European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) approval.

Exchange Responds After Reports of Possible Regulatory Rejection

The statement was issued after Reuters reported that the licensing application of Binance would be denied by EU regulators, thus effectively blocking its ability to operate in the region. According to the MiCA regulations, firms operating within the EU region only have until June to get approval for offering their services to EU citizens. In case the application from Binance to HCMC fails, the firm will not be able to operate legally in the EU from July.

“Binance serves more users in Europe than any other crypto exchange, and any delay or distortion in our MiCA path has consequences beyond Binance,” the company said in its statement. “It risks weakening liquidity, reducing competition and user choice, and pushing activity, jobs, investment, and tax revenue outside the EU.”

Binance filed an application for its authorisation under MiCA regulations in Greece amid warnings that compliance deadlines are just around the corner. “We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the HCMC as this new regulation takes shape in the EU and look forward to contributing to the long-term growth of the EU's digital financial ecosystem,” the exchange's representative said.

Other countries, such as France, have always taken a firm stance regarding MiCA. In September 2025, the country warned that it would block companies licensed in other European Union (EU) nations from operating in the country without MiCA. This move has raised concerns about enforcement gaps, which allow companies to use licences obtained in one country to operate across the EU. The French regulators argue that this “passporting” system risks creating loopholes as firms gravitate towards jurisdictions with weaker supervisory standards.

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