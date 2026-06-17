Technology News
English Edition

Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection

The crypto exchange says a Greek regulator has found its MiCA filing to be compliant with requirements.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 18:51 IST
Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Binance maintains its authorisation process is progressing in Greece

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HCMC completed the review of Binance’s MiCA application
  • Approval remains subject to ESMA's final assessment
  • Failure to secure approval could impact EU operations
Advertisement

Binance previously applied for its licensing status under MiCA regulations of the European Union (EU) and it has now issued a statement on a recent report on the potential threat to its licensing operations within the region. The crypto exchange said that Greece's regulator, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), a national competent authority under the MiCA framework, has completed reviewing Binance's application for compliance with MiCA and found it to be in line with the requirements, pending European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) approval.

Exchange Responds After Reports of Possible Regulatory Rejection

The statement was issued after Reuters reported that the licensing application of Binance would be denied by EU regulators, thus effectively blocking its ability to operate in the region. According to the MiCA regulations, firms operating within the EU region only have until June to get approval for offering their services to EU citizens. In case the application from Binance to HCMC fails, the firm will not be able to operate legally in the EU from July.

“Binance serves more users in Europe than any other crypto exchange, and any delay or distortion in our MiCA path has consequences beyond Binance,” the company said in its statement. “It risks weakening liquidity, reducing competition and user choice, and pushing activity, jobs, investment, and tax revenue outside the EU.”

Binance filed an application for its authorisation under MiCA regulations in Greece amid warnings that compliance deadlines are just around the corner. “We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the HCMC as this new regulation takes shape in the EU and look forward to contributing to the long-term growth of the EU's digital financial ecosystem,” the exchange's representative said. 

Other countries, such as France, have always taken a firm stance regarding MiCA. In September 2025, the country warned that it would block companies licensed in other European Union (EU) nations from operating in the country without MiCA. This move has raised concerns about enforcement gaps, which allow companies to use licences obtained in one country to operate across the EU. The French regulators argue that this “passporting” system risks creating loopholes as firms gravitate towards jurisdictions with weaker supervisory standards.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, European Union (EU), MICA
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips: See Price
  2. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased, Here's Where It Might Arrive First
  3. The OnePlus 15R Is Now Available in a New 16GB RAM Variant at This Price
  4. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  5. You Can Now Download Android 17 on These Devices
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Fit Existing iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes
  2. EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Vanguard and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month
  3. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 8,100mAh Battery
  4. WhatsApp Working on Voice Note Widget for Quick Access via Android Home Screen
  5. Honor X80 Pro Max Teased With 10,000 Nits Display Ahead of June 22 Launch
  6. Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection
  7. OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features
  8. Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump
  10. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »