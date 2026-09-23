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Bitpace Brings Fireblocks Onboard for Stablecoin Settlements

The integration gives Bitpace’s business clients access to Fireblocks infrastructure for treasury and international payment activities.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 17:20 IST
Bitpace Brings Fireblocks Onboard for Stablecoin Settlements

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Rodion Kutsaiev

Fireblocks provides infrastructure for stablecoin transfers and digital asset transactions

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Highlights
  • Bitpace supports more than 75 cryptocurrencies and 40 fiat currencies
  • Fireblocks reportedly processes over $200 billion in stablecoin volume
  • USDC was Fireblocks’ largest stablecoin by platform volume this year
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Bitpace has incorporated Fireblocks into its payment system to facilitate cross-border settlement of stablecoins via a platform dealing with over 75 cryptocurrencies and 40 fiat currencies. On September 22, Bitpace stated that Fireblocks was directly plugged into its platform, providing corporate clients with extra transaction controls, digital asset security features, and custodial services for cross-border payments. Neither the volume of transactions to be processed by the integration nor the implementation costs have been disclosed by either firm, nor has a list of blockchain platforms to be utilised by Bitpace clients.

Bitpace Integration Targets Corporate Treasury and Payment Operations

According to Bitpace, the infrastructure would be used for transferring stablecoins, handling treasury activities with multiple currencies, and payment settlement in international markets. By deploying the infrastructure, Bitpace users can manage and settle their stablecoin transfers by leveraging Fireblocks infrastructure without developing an independent security and transactions layer.

The CEO of Bitpace, Anil Oncu, says that the partnership offers “speed and security,” along with operational flexibility, to their customers worldwide. The remarks give us the operational gains the firm is aiming at. However, there are no performance statistics given in terms of settlement speeds, before and after Fireblocks was deployed.

Richard Astle, Vice President and Network Leader at Fireblocks, said the transaction security and network reach enable financial companies to manage increased transaction volumes. It remains unclear from the news release whether Bitpace will adopt all of the products from Fireblocks or which custody solution is right for each customer. The existing Bitpace service offerings are geared towards business clients and not retail consumers. The terms of Bitpace's offerings indicate that their products are offered to wholesale clients, companies, and merchants, varying by jurisdiction. 

Integration of Bitpace with the infrastructure means that the company gets access to the network operated by Fireblocks that reportedly processes transactions amounting to more than $200 billion (roughly Rs. 19,14,600 crore) in stablecoin volume on a monthly basis via payment providers, fintech firms, and banks. The figures above refer to Fireblocks' entire network and should not be treated as Bitspace transaction volume. 

According to Fireblocks, stablecoins accounted for 69 percent of total digital asset transaction volume on its platform in the second quarter of 2026. As per the company, USDC has emerged as the largest stablecoin by platform volume this year.

The integration comes as stablecoins continue to account for a growing share of activity across Fireblocks' infrastructure. A US dollar-denominated USDPT stablecoin was recently rolled out by Western Union on the Solana blockchain, as the firm forays into blockchain-based payments and on-chain settlements for its global remittance network. Fireblocks, which was involved in the launch, said that USDPT is initially being released in Bolivia and the Philippines, while the company said that it plans to expand this stablecoin to more than 40 countries in 2026. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: USDC, Stablecoin news, Fireblocks
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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