Samsung is said to have increased the prices of the Galaxy S26 series in India. According to a tipster, the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship smartphones now cost up to Rs. 25,000 more than their earlier prices. The price revision affects the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra across several storage configurations. The steepest increase is seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 1TB variant. The move follows similar price adjustments across the South Korean tech conglomerate's mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy F lineups.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike
According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, Samsung has increased the prices of all three Galaxy S26 series models in India.
Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S26, its base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage has gone up from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 1,02,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB configuration now costs Rs. 1,22,999, up from Rs. 1,07,999.
The Galaxy S26+ is also said to have received a Rs. 15,000 price increase on both storage variants. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 1,34,999, compared to the previous Rs. 1,19,999 price. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,54,999, up from Rs. 1,39,999.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra has seen the same Rs. 15,000 increase on its 256GB and 512GB variants, while the 1TB model has become Rs. 25,000 more expensive. The tipster claims its 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models are now priced at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,74,999, and Rs. 2,14,999, respectively.
The new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Launch Price
|Alleged Revised Price
|Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 87,999
|Rs. 1,02,999
|Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB
|Rs. 1,07,999
|Rs. 1,22,999
|Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 1,19,999
|Rs. 1,34,999
|Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB
|Rs. 1,39,999
|Rs. 1,54,999
|Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB
|Rs. 1,39,999
|Rs. 1,54,999
|Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB
|Rs. 1,59,999
|Rs. 1,74,999
|Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB
|Rs. 1,89,999
|Rs. 2,14,999
The tipster also pointed out that the revised Galaxy S26 price is now Rs. 3,000 higher than the iPhone 17. The updated prices, however, are yet to be reflected on the official Samsung India website. The latest leak follows an earlier price-hike list that circulated online and was subsequently described as fake.
Samsung Galaxy S26 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes with a 6.27-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched on February 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.