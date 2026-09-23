Samsung is said to have increased the prices of the Galaxy S26 series in India. According to a tipster, the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship smartphones now cost up to Rs. 25,000 more than their earlier prices. The price revision affects the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra across several storage configurations. The steepest increase is seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 1TB variant. The move follows similar price adjustments across the South Korean tech conglomerate's mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy F lineups.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, Samsung has increased the prices of all three Galaxy S26 series models in India.

Price hike alert 🚨

Samsung increases the price of Galaxy S26 series by whopping ₹25k:



S26 Ultra:

12/256GB: ₹1,39,999 → ₹1,54,999

12/512GB: ₹1,59,999 → ₹1,74,999

16/1TB: ₹1,89,999 → ₹2,14,999



S26+:

12/256GB: ₹1,19,999 → ₹1,34,999

12/512GB: ₹1,39,999 →… pic.twitter.com/XZzLqAgIs6 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) September 23, 2026

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S26, its base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage has gone up from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 1,02,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB configuration now costs Rs. 1,22,999, up from Rs. 1,07,999.

The Galaxy S26+ is also said to have received a Rs. 15,000 price increase on both storage variants. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 1,34,999, compared to the previous Rs. 1,19,999 price. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,54,999, up from Rs. 1,39,999.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra has seen the same Rs. 15,000 increase on its 256GB and 512GB variants, while the 1TB model has become Rs. 25,000 more expensive. The tipster claims its 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models are now priced at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,74,999, and Rs. 2,14,999, respectively.

The new prices are as follows:

Model Launch Price Alleged Revised Price Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,02,999 Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,07,999 Rs. 1,22,999 Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,34,999 Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,54,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,54,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,74,999 Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs. 1,89,999 Rs. 2,14,999

The tipster also pointed out that the revised Galaxy S26 price is now Rs. 3,000 higher than the iPhone 17. The updated prices, however, are yet to be reflected on the official Samsung India website. The latest leak follows an earlier price-hike list that circulated online and was subsequently described as fake.