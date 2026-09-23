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  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India Allegedly Hiked by Up to Rs. 25,000, Now Starts at Rs. 1,02,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India Allegedly Hiked by Up to Rs. 25,000, Now Starts at Rs. 1,02,999

The tipster also pointed out that the revised Galaxy S26 price is now Rs. 3,000 higher than the iPhone 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 16:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India Allegedly Hiked by Up to Rs. 25,000, Now Starts at Rs. 1,02,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series (pictured) in February this year

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S26 base model is now said to start at Rs 1,02,999
  • Tipster claims S26 Ultra top variant has seen a Rs 25,000 increase
  • Galaxy S26+ variants received a flat price hike of Rs 15,000
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Samsung is said to have increased the prices of the Galaxy S26 series in India. According to a tipster, the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship smartphones now cost up to Rs. 25,000 more than their earlier prices. The price revision affects the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra across several storage configurations. The steepest increase is seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 1TB variant. The move follows similar price adjustments across the South Korean tech conglomerate's mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy F lineups.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, Samsung has increased the prices of all three Galaxy S26 series models in India.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Discussion
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Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S26, its base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage has gone up from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 1,02,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB configuration now costs Rs. 1,22,999, up from Rs. 1,07,999.

The Galaxy S26+ is also said to have received a Rs. 15,000 price increase on both storage variants. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 1,34,999, compared to the previous Rs. 1,19,999 price. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,54,999, up from Rs. 1,39,999.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra has seen the same Rs. 15,000 increase on its 256GB and 512GB variants, while the 1TB model has become Rs. 25,000 more expensive. The tipster claims its 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models are now priced at Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,74,999, and Rs. 2,14,999, respectively.

The new prices are as follows:

Model Launch Price Alleged Revised Price
Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,02,999
Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,07,999 Rs. 1,22,999
Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,34,999
Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,54,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,54,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,74,999
Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs. 1,89,999 Rs. 2,14,999

The tipster also pointed out that the revised Galaxy S26 price is now Rs. 3,000 higher than the iPhone 17. The updated prices, however, are yet to be reflected on the official Samsung India website. The latest leak follows an earlier price-hike list that circulated online and was subsequently described as fake.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 4300mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes with a 6.27-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched on February 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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