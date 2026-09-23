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Oppo Watch S2 Launched With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life and New FatMax Mode: Price, Specifications

Oppo Watch S2 will go on sale in China on September 24 via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 16:52 IST
Oppo Watch S2 Launched With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life and New FatMax Mode: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch S2 provides up to four days of battery life with AoD

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Highlights
  • Oppo Watch S2 is offered in three colour options
  • Oppo Watch S2 sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Watch S2 ships with ColorOS Watch 17
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Oppo Watch S2 was launched in China on Tuesday, during the company's September launch event. The new smartwatch was unveiled along with the new Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Enco X4 TWS. The new Oppo Watch S2 is set to go on sale in the country this week via the company website. It is offered in three distinct colour options. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life. Moreover, it sports a round dial, with a crown placed on the right side. It also ships with the latest ColorOS Watch version.

Oppo Watch S2 Price, Availability

The price of the new Oppo Watch S2 is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole variant. Oppo's latest smartwatch is scheduled to go on sale in the country on September 24 via the Oppo China online store. The new wearable will be available for purchase in three colour options, namely “Vibrant Orange”, “Misty Powder”, and “Mountain Shadow Grey” (translated from Chinese).

Oppo Watch S2 Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Oppo Watch S2 ships with the latest ColorOS Watch 17. The smartwatch sports a 1.46-inch (464 x 464 pixels) AMOLED display, offering 317 ppi pixel density, up to 1,500 nits peak brightness, and a glass cover. It gets a round stainless steel dial, along with a fluoro-rubber strap. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 10 or newer versions and iOS 14 or later versions.

The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. For health tracking, the Oppo Watch S2 features an optical heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, an electrocardiogram sensor, and a wrist temperature sensor. It also ships with over 100 sports modes, fall detection, 60-Second Health Check functionality, heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen tracking, sleep quality assessment, and physical and mental state assessment.

Apart from this, the Oppo Watch S2 also gets the new FatMax “Super Fat Burning Mode”, which provides real-time guidance during exercise to maintain efficient fat burning, while also calculating fat-burning efficiency, fat burned during exercise, and glucose consumed. The smartwatch also offers more than 1,000 watch faces, NFC support, and gesture controls. It ships with 5ATM + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

It measures 45 × 45 × 8.9mm and weighs about 34.4g (excluding the strap). The Oppo Watch S2 packs a 339mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to provide up to four days of battery life with the always-on display and up to seven days of battery life with casual usage.

OPPO Watch S2

OPPO Watch S2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Vibrant Orange, Misty Powder, and Mountain Shadow Grey
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Oppo Watch S2, Oppo, Oppo Watch S2 Price, Oppo Watch S2 Launch, Oppo Watch S2 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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