Oppo Watch S2 was launched in China on Tuesday, during the company's September launch event. The new smartwatch was unveiled along with the new Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Enco X4 TWS. The new Oppo Watch S2 is set to go on sale in the country this week via the company website. It is offered in three distinct colour options. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life. Moreover, it sports a round dial, with a crown placed on the right side. It also ships with the latest ColorOS Watch version.

Oppo Watch S2 Price, Availability

The price of the new Oppo Watch S2 is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole variant. Oppo's latest smartwatch is scheduled to go on sale in the country on September 24 via the Oppo China online store. The new wearable will be available for purchase in three colour options, namely “Vibrant Orange”, “Misty Powder”, and “Mountain Shadow Grey” (translated from Chinese).

Oppo Watch S2 Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications and features, the Oppo Watch S2 ships with the latest ColorOS Watch 17. The smartwatch sports a 1.46-inch (464 x 464 pixels) AMOLED display, offering 317 ppi pixel density, up to 1,500 nits peak brightness, and a glass cover. It gets a round stainless steel dial, along with a fluoro-rubber strap. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 10 or newer versions and iOS 14 or later versions.

The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor. For health tracking, the Oppo Watch S2 features an optical heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, an electrocardiogram sensor, and a wrist temperature sensor. It also ships with over 100 sports modes, fall detection, 60-Second Health Check functionality, heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen tracking, sleep quality assessment, and physical and mental state assessment.

Apart from this, the Oppo Watch S2 also gets the new FatMax “Super Fat Burning Mode”, which provides real-time guidance during exercise to maintain efficient fat burning, while also calculating fat-burning efficiency, fat burned during exercise, and glucose consumed. The smartwatch also offers more than 1,000 watch faces, NFC support, and gesture controls. It ships with 5ATM + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

It measures 45 × 45 × 8.9mm and weighs about 34.4g (excluding the strap). The Oppo Watch S2 packs a 339mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to provide up to four days of battery life with the always-on display and up to seven days of battery life with casual usage.