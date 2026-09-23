Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X500 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally Late Next Month; Might Debut With Smaller Batteries

Vivo X500 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally Late Next Month; Might Debut With Smaller Batteries

Vivo X500 series has been spotted on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 15:41 IST
Vivo X500 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally Late Next Month; Might Debut With Smaller Batteries

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 Pro Max features up to 16GB of RAM in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7
  • Vivo X500 Pro series features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC
  • Vivo X500 series will go on sale in the EU in November
Advertisement

Vivo X500 series was launched in China on September 21 as the company's next-generation flagship handset lineup. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in select global markets next month. A dedicated microsite for the debut of the lineup has been made live, which also reveals that the handsets will go on sale globally in November. Apart from this, the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max have been listed on a certification database, revealing their battery capacity. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro series features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Vivo X500 Series Set to Launch Globally on October 27

A dedicated microsite on the Vivo Austria website confirms that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in the EU on October 27 at 4 pm CET (8:30 pm IST). The Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in the region on the same day as their launch. Meanwhile, the phones will go on sale in the EU on November 5.

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
Explore More...

Apart from this, the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 have been listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database with the model numbers V2610, V2621, and V2622, respectively. The Vivo X500 Pro Max has been listed with a 6,570mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 6,800mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro appears with a 6,305mAh battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. Lastly, the standard Vivo X500 model has been spotted on the EPREL database with a 5,180mAh battery, which could be showcased as a 5,300mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm the specifications and features.

If this is true, the Vivo X500 series handsets will pack notably smaller batteries in the EU compared to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Vivo X500 is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are backed by 6,510mAh and 8,000mAh batteries, respectively.

This comes days after the Vivo X500 series was launched in China. The starting price of the Vivo X500 is set at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the base option featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the base models of the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 93,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), respectively.

Vivo X500

Vivo X500

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600M
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo, Vivo X500 Price, Vivo X500 Pro Price, Vivo X500 Pro Max Price, Vivo X500 Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max Launch, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
TRAI Mandates Shorter Voice, SMS-Only Recharge Plans With Lower Tariffs

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally Late Next Month; Might Debut With Smaller Batteries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Signature 27 With Latest Flagship Snapdragon Chip
  2. Oppo Enco X4 Launched With ANC, Up to 53 Hours of Battery Life
  3. This Snapdragon Chipset Will Power the Upcoming OnePlus 16
  4. Here's When the Vivo S2 FE Could Launch in India: See Expected Price
  5. Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Debuts With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset at This Price
  6. Oppo K14 Plus 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. iPhone Duo First Impressions: The Real Star Isn't the Fold, It's the UI
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages Could Get a Redesigned Interface With Gemini and Search Changes
  2. iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC
  3. BitMEX Halts Crypto Trading, but Keeps Withdrawals Open Following Closure
  4. OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna With Lower Prices, Improved Performance
  5. Star Wars Zero Company Is Estimated to Have Sold 1 Million Copies Since Launch
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro Launched With Up to 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC, Privacy Display
  7. Select Asus and ROG Laptops Get 3-Month Google AI Pro, AI Plus Subscription in India
  8. Bitpace Brings Fireblocks Onboard for Stablecoin Settlements
  9. Vivo S2 FE Could Launch in India Alongside the Vivo V80; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India Allegedly Hiked by Up to Rs. 25,000, Now Starts at Rs. 1,02,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »