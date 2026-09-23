Vivo X500 series was launched in China on September 21 as the company's next-generation flagship handset lineup. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in select global markets next month. A dedicated microsite for the debut of the lineup has been made live, which also reveals that the handsets will go on sale globally in November. Apart from this, the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max have been listed on a certification database, revealing their battery capacity. In China, the Vivo X500 Pro series features the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Vivo X500 Series Set to Launch Globally on October 27

A dedicated microsite on the Vivo Austria website confirms that the Vivo X500 series will be launched in the EU on October 27 at 4 pm CET (8:30 pm IST). The Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in the region on the same day as their launch. Meanwhile, the phones will go on sale in the EU on November 5.

Apart from this, the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 have been listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database with the model numbers V2610, V2621, and V2622, respectively. The Vivo X500 Pro Max has been listed with a 6,570mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 6,800mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro appears with a 6,305mAh battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. Lastly, the standard Vivo X500 model has been spotted on the EPREL database with a 5,180mAh battery, which could be showcased as a 5,300mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm the specifications and features.

If this is true, the Vivo X500 series handsets will pack notably smaller batteries in the EU compared to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Vivo X500 is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are backed by 6,510mAh and 8,000mAh batteries, respectively.

This comes days after the Vivo X500 series was launched in China. The starting price of the Vivo X500 is set at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the base option featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the base models of the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 93,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), respectively.