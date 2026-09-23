OnePlus 16 is scheduled to be launched soon in China as the smartphone maker's flagship handset. The company recently revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming phone. It is currently listed on the company's website for pre-ordering. Now, the tech firm has revealed that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process. Apart from this, the phone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at its performance. Separately, a report highlights that OnePlus is planning to launch a new gaming smartphone in India.

OnePlus 16 Chipset, Performance Revealed

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm announced that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The chipset features three efficiency cores, three performance cores, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.0GHz. The company has announced that the SoC will be paired with the “Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel” (translated from Chinese). The new architecture will allow the OnePlus 16 to deliver up to 185 fps gaming.

While the OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in October, the company has scheduled OnePlus Game Conference 2026 for September 28, during which more details regarding the handset's performance will be revealed. The event will start at 10:00 am local time (7:30 am IST). Apart from this, a smartphone with model number PYB110 has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

TheTechOutlook reports that the model number belongs to the OnePlus 16. The handset managed to score 53,84,433 points in terms of overall performance, while scoring 14,58,283 points in AnTuTu's CPU performance test and 20,10,584 points in the GPU performance test. The device was listed with Android 17, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

If this is true, then the OnePlus 16 will offer a significant performance upgrade over its predecessor. For reference, the OnePlus 15 (review) managed to score 36,35,346 points on an earlier version of the AnTuTu benchmarking platform in terms of overall performance.

This comes shortly after the design and colour options of the OnePlus 16 were revealed. The handset is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store in three colour options, namely Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest (translated from Chinese). The phone will go on sale in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Separately, in a post on X, tipster Ashok Mor (@_techibee) claimed that the smartphone maker is planning to launch a new gaming-focused smartphone in India. It is expected to feature an RGB light setup and an active cooling fan. The phone might ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17.