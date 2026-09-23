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Bitcoin Holds Above $86,000 as Trump-Xi Summit Emerges as Key Market Catalyst

Bitcoin remains near recent highs as traders assess whether the latest rally can extend towards six-figure levels.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 14:48 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $86,000 as Trump-Xi Summit Emerges as Key Market Catalyst

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin holds near recent highs as crypto markets assess renewed momentum

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin gains nearly 14 percent over the past week
  • XRP and Solana climb more than 20 percent in seven days
  • Traders watch $87,000 resistance after Bitcoin’s latest rally
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Bitcoin traded near Rs. 82.7 lakh on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market consolidated after its recent rally, supported by strong institutional demand and record inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.6 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. Market participants said the latest move was driven by ETF flows, institutional buying, and positioning in the derivatives market, with short covering also adding momentum. As per the data by CoinGecko, Bitcoin traded near $86,300 (roughly Rs. 82.6 lakh), and Ethereum was trading near $2,750 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 1 percent in the last 24 hours, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.  Analysts said Bitcoin's latest move has been supported by nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,570 crore) in US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows on September 21, while short covering and institutional buying have added to the momentum. Bitcoin has also moved above its 365-day moving average.

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Major Altcoins Traded With Mixed Momentum on Wednesday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $791 (roughly Rs. 75,700), while Solana (SOL) traded near $118 (roughly Rs. 11,362). XRP hovered around $1.6 (roughly Rs. 155), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 9.73), following the market leaders. 

Bitcoin Builds Momentum on Stronger Market Demand

Pointing to the latest ETF inflows and Bitcoin's improving technical position, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “The move also pushed BTC above its 365-day moving average for the first time since March 2023. Interestingly, on-chain data shows unusually little profit-taking for a move this size, though the Coinbase Premium Index remains negative, suggesting this rally has leaned more on futures and ETF flows than organic spot buying so far. The most significant near-term catalyst is tomorrow's Trump-Xi summit, with Polymarket pricing a 92 percent chance of a US-China tariff agreement by year-end.”

Assessing Bitcoin's latest recovery, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin is trading near $86,500 (roughly Rs. 82.78 lakh) after gaining almost 14 percent over the past week. The immediate driver is the return of institutional demand. US spot-Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $1.96 billion (roughly Rs. 18,757 crore) over four trading sessions through September 22 [...] Ethereum is up nearly 15 percent. This suggests that investors are gradually becoming more willing to take risks across the crypto market [...] Investors should avoid chasing the market after a rapid rise. Those seeking exposure can stagger purchases and keep position sizes modest.”

Highlighting the role of institutional buying and derivatives positioning, Balaji Srihari, VP, Business, India, CoinSwitch, said, “Nearly $999 million (roughly Rs. 9,560 crore) flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs on September 21, led by BlackRock and Fidelity, while around $648 million (roughly Rs. 6,202 crore) in short positions were liquidated as the move gathered pace [...] The next test is whether this demand can persist after the initial momentum fades [...] If flows lose momentum, some consolidation around current levels would be a more likely feature of the market as investors assess whether this move has enough underlying demand to extend further.”

Overall, analysts said rising leverage and profit-booking could lead to volatility, while upcoming US inflation and employment data may produce sharper moves. Bitcoin's $83,000-$85,000 (roughly Rs. 79.4 lakh-Rs. 81.3 lakh) zone is now in focus as support, while $87,000 (roughly Rs. 83.2 lakh) and $89,000 (roughly Rs. 85.1 lakh) remain important levels on the upside.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto markets, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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