TRAI Mandates Shorter Voice, SMS-Only Recharge Plans With Lower Tariffs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new rules requiring telecom operators to offer voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) across shorter validity periods. This means telecom users who do not need mobile data could soon get more flexibility when choosing prepaid recharge plans. The regulator has also specified monthly-renewable plans and longer-validity options, potentially providing consumers with more choices instead of having to pay for bundled data services.

TRAI has released the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The regulator said it had observed limited availability of voice-and-SMS-only STVs after the implementation of the 2024 amendment, with the available options largely concentrated around longer validity periods.

Under the new framework, telecom service providers will have to offer voice-and-SMS-only STVs with an appropriate reduction in tariff for validity periods corresponding to every 30-day and shorter-than-30-day STV currently offered for voice, SMS, and data services. In simple terms, it means users who do not require data should have the option of availing equivalent shorter-duration voice and SMS options.

The updated rules also require operators to introduce at least one voice-and-SMS-only STV that can be renewed on the same date every month. If that date does not exist in a particular month, the renewal will take place on the last day of that month, TRAI said.

Apart from this, operators are mandated to provide at least one voice-and-SMS-only STV with a validity period longer than the shorter and monthly options, corresponding to an existing voice, SMS and data STV.

The telecom watchdog said the changes aim to provide low-income consumers with more options to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. TRAI also expects the framework to improve choices for consumers who prefer not to use STVs bundled with mobile data.

According to TRAI, the move follows its market observation that shorter-duration voice-and-SMS-only options were not sufficiently available. The regulator said 1,132 responses were received from stakeholders during the consultation process before the amendment was finalised.

More importantly, the new framework does not prescribe a single price for these plans. Instead, telecom operators will need to provide the corresponding voice-and-SMS-only options with an appropriate tariff reduction based on the validity of their existing bundled STVs.