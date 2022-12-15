Technology News
loading

FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms

Canada has imposed a ban on crypto exchanges offering ‘margin or leverage trading’ to Canadian residents.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 15:28 IST
FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

13 percent of Canadians currently hold digital assets, a recent study revealed

Highlights
  • Canada is looking to safeguard its citizens against crypto risks
  • International exchanges serving Canadians must also follow rules
  • Canada is also examining the use of stablecoins

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has spelled out a set of rules that must be abided by all platforms that offer crypto trading, in a bid to safeguard its residents from financial risks associated with crypto. The global crypto community is trying to overcome a major shake-up, in the aftermath of the downfall of the FTX crypto exchange last month. As part of these rules, Canada has imposed a ban on crypto exchanges offering ‘margin or leverage trading' to the country's residents.

In margin trading, users are allowed to borrow funds from an exchange and use it to make a trade. This allows the traders to invest more than they have in crypto assets, which may or may not entail profitable results.

Canada will soon issue a deadline for unregistered crypto companies to disclose their details and submit a pre-registration undertaking (PRU) to the financial regulator.

The companies will have to vouch that they are in compliance with Canada's laws. The CSA has further clarified that even international exchanges that are accessible by Canadians will also have to adhere by these rules as part of the securities regulation.

Crypto trading platforms giving these undertakings agree to comply with expanded terms and conditions that will include, among other things, requirements to hold Canadian clients' assets with an appropriate custodian and segregate these assets from the platform's proprietary business, as well as a prohibition on offering margin or leverage for any Canadian client,” the official statement from the CSA read.

Crypto firms will have to choose custodians to store the assets of Canadian clients. The custodians will have to regulated by a financial regulator in Canada, US or similar jurisdictions.

“Following recent events in the crypto market, the CSA is strengthening its approach to oversight of crypto trading platforms by expanding existing requirements for platforms operating in Canada. Even with the adoption of these measures, crypto assets or financial products relating to crypto assets are high-risk investments. Canadian investors are urged to exercise caution and consider seeking advice from a registered investment advisor before investing in crypto,” the statement added.

Canada, at this point, is also closely examining the role of stablecoins in its market.

In a recent survey, Canada's Ontario Securities Commission said that 13 percent of Canadians currently hold digital assets such as cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Canada, FTX Collapse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  2. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  3. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Spotify Is Reportedly Pulling the Plug on These Six Audio Shows
  6. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  8. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  10. Moto Razr 2022, Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  2. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  3. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  4. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
  5. Nokia C31 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,050mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  7. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16
  8. Microsoft 'Data Boundary' for EU Cloud Customers to Be Rolled Out on January 1
  9. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  10. Moto X40 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.