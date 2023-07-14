Technology News

Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details

Coinbase had first released this wallet service five years ago.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 July 2023 16:13 IST
Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Coinbase wallet users will also be able to contact people using other apps with XMTP protocol

Highlights
  • Coinbase is releasing the feature gradually
  • Coinbase wishes to protect its users against scammers
  • Messaging service will reach more users in the coming days

Coinbase, amid it's on and off legal tussle with the SEC, has deployed an update to its self-custodial wallet service. Users of this wallet service will now have access to a messaging service as well. This will be an end-to-end encrypted service that will let users engage with other members of the community. Essentially, wallet holders will be allowed to send messages to and from Ethereum accounts. This update also shows other wallet players that capabilities of the wallets can be expanded.

As part of this update, Coinbase has also added the XMTP open protocol to its wallet service.

With this, the exchange aims to let users communicate with each other, in case crypto assets are transferred to a wrong wallet address. The messaging service would also let the Coinbase wallet users identify if somebody is impersonating or faking somebody else.

“Gone are the days when you had to send a small balance to confirm a wallet address. No more guessing if a person's social profile matches their wallet. Eliminate unnecessary risk and potential losses with the help of messaging,” Coinbase wrote in an official blog post announcing the development.

Users will also be able to contact people using other apps compatible with the XMTP protocol.

For the first phase of its rollout, Coinbase is deploying this wallet messaging service for a small subset of the users.

“We've helped millions of people claim their free web3 username powered by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), that makes it easier for others to locate, remember, and send funds to your wallet through your username instead of a lengthy wallet address. Messaging builds upon these existing offerings and allows people to connect in a permissionless way with all the benefits of self-custody,” the blog added.

Coinbase had first released this wallet service five years ago.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Self-Custody Wallet, Messaging
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details
Microsoft-Activision Acquisition: Here's What the Deal, Challenges So Far

Related Stories

Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix Hot 30 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: See Price
  6. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  7. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  8. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India With These Games
  9. Foxconn May Partner With TSMC, TMH to Set Up Fabrication Units in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 to Go on Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Price, Launch Offers
  2. Coinbase’s Self-Custody Wallet Service Gets Messaging Feature: All Details
  3. Poco C51 Gets a Rs. 2,500 Discount With an Airtel Prepaid Connection: All Details
  4. Oppenheimer Cast Walk Out of London Premiere in Solidarity With the Actors’ Strike
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Successful, Lander Expected to Land on Moon on August 23
  6. Infinix Hot 30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Music NFT Startup ‘Sound’ Bags $20 Million in Funding, Snoop Dogg and a16z Pour Millions
  8. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India, Brings Select Android Games to Windows PCs
  9. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  10. EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.