NASA Missions Uncover a Diverse Galaxy of Super-Earths, Raising New Questions About Planetary Evolution

Super-Earths—planets larger than Earth yet smaller than Neptune—span rocky, watery, and extreme worlds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2025 22:10 IST
NASA Missions Uncover a Diverse Galaxy of Super-Earths, Raising New Questions About Planetary Evolution

Photo Credit: NASA

Super-Earths: Unique exoplanets expanding our understanding of habitability beyond Earth-like worlds

Highlights
  • Super-Earths outnumber Earth-sized planets in the galaxy
  • Some may hold oceans; others are scorched or frozen extremes
  • JWST to probe atmospheres for life’s possible signs
Astronomers have found a menagerie of "super-Earth" exoplanets — worlds a few times Earth's mass — in our galaxy. These new planets range from rocky to gas-rich. They are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and can be rocky, gaseous, or both. Their true nature remains “shrouded in uncertainty,” because none exist near home, yet NASA notes they are common. 

A Spectrum of Super-Earths

As suggested by recent NASA-supported studies, Super-Earths exhibit remarkable diversity in composition and environment. Some may be water worlds, dominated by deep global oceans. Others sit tantalizingly within the habitable zones of their stars—regions where liquid water could exist—with candidates including TOI-715 b, Kepler-62 e, and Kepler-452 b.

For example, Kepler-452 b, often dubbed “Earth's Cousin,” orbits a Sun-like star at nearly 1 AU and may be rocky, although it could be too hot for life. Yet not all super-Earths are serene—some, like Kepler-725 c, follow highly elliptical paths, spending only part of their orbits in temperate zones, while others experience violent day–night temperature swings. There are even extreme examples: LHS 3844 b is believed to be tidally locked, with one side perpetually hot and the other frozen, and likely lacks an atmosphere altogether.

Scientific Significance and Challenges

Super-Earths hold the key to unraveling the complexities of planetary evolution—yet they also complicate the narrative. They are far more common than Earth-sized planets, and challenge the traditional categories of terrestrial versus giant planets.

Their very abundance raises questions: Why does our solar system lack such planets? Was one present early on and later lost or destroyed? Moreover, defining “super-Earth” remains debated; its use refers strictly to mass (or size), not habitability or similarity to Earth. As upcoming space missions like PLATO and JWST begin probing exoplanet atmospheres, researchers hope to clarify which super-Earths are rocky, watery, gaseous—or perhaps harbor signs of life.

 

Comments

Further reading: super-earths, exoplanets, NASA, Kepler-452b, TOI-715b
