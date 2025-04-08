The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is overseeing the creation of crypto regulations as per President Donald Trump's directives. As part of the process, SEC's Crypto Task Force has scheduled its second roundtable meeting for April 11. The meeting aims to establish rules for safer crypto trading and protect national financial security. Gregory Tusar, VP of Institutional Product at Coinbase and Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs are among the panelists listed for this session.

The second roundtable session is titled “Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading", the SEC said in an official post.

A total of nine panelists have been listed to be part of this session. These include top officials from the Healthy Markets Association, New York Stock Exchange, Texture Capital, US Berkeley, FalconX, Cumberland DRW, and Urvin Finance. Richard Gabbert, Chief of Staff of the Crypto Task Force, will deliver the opening remarks at the meeting, with Trump-appointed acting SEC chairman Mark Uyeda also being part of the discussions.

"The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.," the SEC informed community members who wish to attend the meeting online or offline.

Following the discussions, the SEC will let attendees submit their suggestions at the office or through emails. These recommendations will be analysed by the Task Force officials while compiling the first draft of US' crypto rules.

"Hearing the public's concerns and suggestions helps the SEC create a clear, sensible, and fair path forward for the crypto industry. I look forward to this roundtable as we move toward crypto clarity for the benefit of the American public," Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Head, Crypto Task Force said in a statement.

Back in March, President Donald Trump instructed the Crypto Task Force to finalise the crypto rules by August this year. This leaves the committee with around four months to complete the task.

In order to garner insights from crypto community leaders and the common public, the SEC decided to host a series of roundtables.

The inaugural session of the roundtable series, dubbed the ‘Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity', took place on March 21. Based on the discussions during this session, the SEC determined that stablecoins are not securities like bank notes and common stocks.

The US is forging a pro-crypto roadmap under Trump's presidency. Last month, the US President signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies and held a summit for industry leaders at the White House to connect them with lawmakers and regulators.