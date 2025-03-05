US President Donald Trump is set to host the nation's first government-backed Crypto Summit on March 7. Details about the event were recently shared by David Sacks, the White House-appointed "crypto czar." In a post on X, Sacks revealed that the summit will bring together top founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto space. He will co-chair the event alongside Bo Hines, executive director of the US working group on digital assets.

Trump's return to the White House has fuelled optimism across the Web3 industry. In recent weeks, the US SEC has not only established a Crypto Task Force to develop a legal framework for Web3 but has also dropped several legal cases against crypto firms initiated under Joe Biden's administration.

While the summit's exact agenda remains unclear, it will serve as a key meeting point for industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers. In the lead-up to the event, multiple high-profile crypto figures have confirmed their invitations.

Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink said he will be in Washington DC this week to be part of the event.

“I am seeing an entirely different level of interest about how to modernise the US financial system to make it the preferred place to generate digital assets/RWAs and make the US financial system a leading force in Web3. Excited to meet with more great folks in DC to see how we can make this happen,” Nazarov said in his post on X.

Excited to be in DC this week. Many meetings with top legislators like Congressman Tom Emmer and great advocates for our entire industry from the executive branch like Bo Hines.



— Sergey Nazarov (@SergeyNazarov) February 26, 2025

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, Exodus CEO JP Richardson, and Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang have also received their respective invitations to the White House on March 7. As per reports Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, and Kraken CEO Arjun Sethi will also be marking their presence at the event.

The event follows a recent announcement by President Trump on US' strategic crypto reserve for which Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana are being considered. Prior to the summit, the SEC also unveiled the list of members that are part of the Crypto Task Force.

During his election campaign, Trump had promised to transform the US into the global crypto capital. Within his first week back in the Oval Office, he signed an executive order directing his administration to support the responsible growth and adoption of digital assets across all sectors.

Industry leaders are also looking forward to meeting with the officials and discussing the industrial roadmap for Web3 in the US during the Crypto Summit.

“I look forward to discussing how America can take a leadership role in promoting the principles of open crypto and enabling builders in ecosystems such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana,” Chainlink's Huang wrote on his X post.