Donald Trump Set to Host the US' First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Confirm Invitation

President Trump's White House return has ignited optimism in the Web3 industry.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 19:47 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

Industry leaders eagerly anticipate discussions on the US Web3 roadmap

Highlights
  • US’ crypto czar, David Sacks will be chairing the summit
  • The event will bring prominent crypto names under one roof with regulator
  • Officials from Coinbase, Kraken, Robinhood to be in attendance
US President Donald Trump is set to host the nation's first government-backed Crypto Summit on March 7. Details about the event were recently shared by David Sacks, the White House-appointed "crypto czar." In a post on X, Sacks revealed that the summit will bring together top founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto space. He will co-chair the event alongside Bo Hines, executive director of the US working group on digital assets.

Trump's return to the White House has fuelled optimism across the Web3 industry. In recent weeks, the US SEC has not only established a Crypto Task Force to develop a legal framework for Web3 but has also dropped several legal cases against crypto firms initiated under Joe Biden's administration.

While the summit's exact agenda remains unclear, it will serve as a key meeting point for industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers. In the lead-up to the event, multiple high-profile crypto figures have confirmed their invitations.

Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink said he will be in Washington DC this week to be part of the event.

“I am seeing an entirely different level of interest about how to modernise the US financial system to make it the preferred place to generate digital assets/RWAs and make the US financial system a leading force in Web3. Excited to meet with more great folks in DC to see how we can make this happen,” Nazarov said in his post on X.

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, Exodus CEO JP Richardson, and Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang have also received their respective invitations to the White House on March 7. As per reports Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, and Kraken CEO Arjun Sethi will also be marking their presence at the event.

The event follows a recent announcement by President Trump on US' strategic crypto reserve for which Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana are being considered. Prior to the summit, the SEC also unveiled the list of members that are part of the Crypto Task Force.

During his election campaign, Trump had promised to transform the US into the global crypto capital. Within his first week back in the Oval Office, he signed an executive order directing his administration to support the responsible growth and adoption of digital assets across all sectors.

Industry leaders are also looking forward to meeting with the officials and discussing the industrial roadmap for Web3 in the US during the Crypto Summit.

“I look forward to discussing how America can take a leadership role in promoting the principles of open crypto and enabling builders in ecosystems such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana,” Chainlink's Huang wrote on his X post.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, Crypto Summit, Chainlink, Coinbase, Robinhood, Kraken
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.

