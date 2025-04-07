Technology News
English Edition

PayPal, Venmo Expand Crypto Offering with LINK, SOL Tokens Owing to User Feedback

Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and PayPal USD can also be traded on PayPal.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 21:35 IST
PayPal, Venmo Expand Crypto Offering with LINK, SOL Tokens Owing to User Feedback

Photo Credit: PayPal

The seven crypto assets listed on PayPal are also available on Venmo 

Highlights
  • PayPal started listing crypto tokens for trading in 2020
  • The platform says it is adhering to the needs of its users
  • PayPal, founded in 1998, acquired Venmo in 2013
Advertisement

US-based payment platforms PayPal and Venmo have expanded their crypto offering with two new tokens -- Chainlink (LINK) and Solana (SOL). PayPal Holdings, Inc., which parents both the platforms, announced the development through an official blog post over the weekend. The company claimed that it analysed the feedback from its user community to list these two tokens for buying, selling, and trading. In the coming weeks, Venmo and PayPal users will be able to engage with LINK and SOL.

The PayPal leadership wants to offer better access to digital currencies to its estimated 434 million userbase. This comes at a time when the US is looking to create a conducive legal ecosystem for the crypto sector. Even though the regulatory environment around crypto was unclear in the US in 2020, PayPal had listed crypto tokens on its platform. Presently, Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and PayPal USD are the other tokens available on the platform.

"We've been listening to our users about what they want to do with crypto on our platforms. One piece of feedback we've heard is to make additional tokens available," May Zabaneh, Vice President of Product, Blockchain, Crypto, and Digital Currencies at PayPal said in a statement.

At present, Chainlink is the 13th largest crypto by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, the LINK token is trading at $10.70 (roughly Rs. 920), with over 657 million tokens in circulation. The total valuation of the LINK token presently stands at $7.11 billion (roughly Rs. 60,993 crore).

Solana, meanwhile, holds the seventh rank on CoinMarketCap's index of largest crypto tokens. With over 515 million SOL tokens in circulation, its present market cap stands at $52.2 billion (roughly Rs. 44,8671 crore). At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $101.47 (roughly Rs. 8,580) on global exchanges.

"The addition of LINK and SOL reflects the company's dedication to the evolving digital currency landscape and fostering greater accessibility and engagement in the cryptocurrency market," PayPal's announcement added.

PayPal's History with Crypto

After PayPal forayed into crypto listings in 2020, it took several other steps to gradually experiment with Web3 services. In 2021, it started allowing its UK customers to engage with the listed crypto assets on its platform.

In 2022, when PayPal started working on its USD-backed stablecoin, it appointed a six-member advisory council to conduct research and analysis on blockchain-related usecases that can improve its infrastructure. Later in 2023, the company finally launched the PYUSD stablecoin.

Last year, PayPal started allowing its US-based business account holders to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies directly through their PayPal accounts.

In 2023, the platform claimed to have held $499 million (roughly Rs. 4,095 crore) worth of customer assets in the form of Bitcoin and $362 million (roughly Rs. 2,971 crore) as Ether tokens. Cumulatively, PayPal said it held nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,210 crore) worth of crypto in user assets at the time.

In February, via an official blog post, PayPal called itself the first and only payments company to reimburse users up to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 42.9 lakh) at no additional cost for unauthorised crypto transfers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Chainlink, Solana, Paypal, Venmo
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Duskbloods Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Says FromSoftware Not Moving Away From Single-Player Games

Related Stories

PayPal, Venmo Expand Crypto Offering with LINK, SOL Tokens Owing to User Feedback
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 May Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  5. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  6. Russian Kosmos Satellites Release Mysterious Object in Orbit
  7. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro to Retain iPhone 16 Pro's Design With Minor Tweaks: Gurman
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch Date Announced
  10. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Available in Public Preview With Higher Rate Limits
#Latest Stories
  1. Russian Kosmos Satellites Release Mysterious Object in Orbit
  2. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Completes Second Close Flyby of the Sun at Record Speed
  3. ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Make History with Space Station Mission in May
  4. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures One Dust Devil Devouring Another
  5. PayPal, Venmo Expand Crypto Offering with LINK, SOL Tokens Owing to User Feedback
  6. 100-Year-Old Tortoise Starts His First-Time Fatherhood at Philadelphia Zoo
  7. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected
  8. SpaceX's Fram2 Mission Ends with Historic West Coast Splashdown
  9. OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device
  10. Vivo T4 5G Key Features Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »