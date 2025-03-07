Technology News
English Edition

Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets

The US government is estimated to hold around 200,000 Bitcoin tokens.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 18:08 IST
Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets

Photo Credit: X/ @davidsacks47

The White House is scheduled to host the US’ first Crypto Summit on March 7

Highlights
  • Trump promised to create a Bitcoin reserve during election campaign
  • The accumulated tokens will not be up for sale
  • The White House has referred to BTC as ‘Digital Gold’
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to create a strategic Bitcoin Reserve in the country. White House Crypto Czar, David Sacks announced the development through his X handle in the early hours of Friday, March 7. He stated that the reserve will be capitalised with Bitcoin tokens that were forfeited as part of criminal or civil proceedings. The order also entails the accumulation of a digital asset stockpile comprised of altcoins that have been seized by the federal agencies as part of legal investigations.

Sacks estimated that the US government presently holds around 200,000 Bitcoin tokens. With BTC presently trading at $87,726 (roughly Rs. 76.4 lakh), 200,000 tokens amount to over $17.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,53,161 crore). President Trump has ordered a complete audit of the Federal government's digital asset holdings.

Essentially, Trump's Bitcoin Reserve and crypto stockpile will be funded from crypto assets confiscated during federal investigations instead of fresh tokens purchased using taxpayers' money.

“The Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce are authorised to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional Bitcoin, provided that those strategies have no incremental costs on American taxpayers. The government will also not acquire additional assets for the Stockpile beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings,” Sacks wrote in his tweet.

In an official statement, the White House referred to Bitcoin as ‘digital gold' and said the curation of these crypto reserves will give them proper oversight and protect them from being sold off pre-maturely.

Sacks also shared pictures of the President signing the executive order at the Oval Office, calling it a historic moment.

This announcement comes just days before the White House hosts the US's first-ever Crypto Summit on Friday, March 7. Several prominent figures from the crypto industry have confirmed their invitations to the event, which aims to bring industry leaders together with policymakers and regulators.

Ahead of the summit, many in the crypto community have praised the establishment of these reserves. These include MicroStrategy founder Micheal Saylor and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. In his tweet, Armstrong advised the G20 nations like India, Germany, France, and Canada to ‘follow America's leadership'.

This executive order aligns with Trump's pledge to make the US the global leader in cryptocurrency. During his election campaign last year, he vowed to establish a Bitcoin reserve for the nation. Under his administration, the US SEC has also launched a Crypto Task Force to develop a regulatory framework that fosters industry growth while protecting investors from market risks.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, Bitcoin Reserve, David Sacks
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  3. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  5. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Options, Colourways Leaked
  6. Aditya-L1's SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel
#Latest Stories
  1. Alpha Centauri May Have Sent Millions of Asteroids into the Solar System
  2. Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists
  3. Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity
  4. Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests
  5. Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format
  6. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
  7. Indian Government Launches AI Compute Portal, Dataset Repository AIKosha to Boost Innovation
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'
  9. Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
  10. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »