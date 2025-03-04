The US is moving towards getting a comprehensive set of Web3 rules under the crypto-friendly presidency of Donald Trump. The US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force said Monday it would host a series of roundtable meetings to gather public insights on its regulatory approach towards Web3. Mark T. Uyeda, the acting chairperson of the SEC, will oversee the roundtable discussions that will start this month.

The inaugural session of the roundtable series, dubbed the ‘Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity', has been slated for March 21 at the SEC office in Washington DC. The first session will hold discussions on defining the status of cryptocurrencies as securities.

“The initial roundtable on March 21 is open to the public at the SEC's headquarters. The number of in-person participants may be limited. The primary discussion will be streamed live on SEC.gov, and a recording will be posted at a later date,” the federal agency explained.

SEC commissioner Hester M. Peirce said the roundtable discussions were an important step towards engaging with the public.

“I am looking forward to drawing on the expertise of the public in developing a workable regulatory framework for crypto,” she noted.

Attendees of the roundtable at the office will get access to smaller group discissions as well, which will be private and will not be uploaded online. The SEC said it would continue to post details about the agenda and speakers for the roundtable sessions on the official webpage of the Crypto Task Force in the coming days.

Trump's Intention with Crypto Task Force

Following Donald Trump's return to the White House as the 47th President of the US, new leadership was assigned to the SEC. Trump chose Uyeda as the acting chairperson of the SEC, replacing Gary Gensler, who had earned a reputation for locking horns with crypto firms.

Under SEC's guidance, the task force has been given the responsibility to curate a set of regulations to add layers of safety and security over the crypto sector.

While cryptocurrencies offer anonymous financial transactions, the sector is riddled with rug pull scams, crypto fraud and irregularities. Crypto tokens can also quickly process cross-border transactions while also eliminating the need for banks or brokers to play middlemen. Governments around the world are thus concerned about crypto assets potentially being exploited for money laundering, terror financing, and other criminal activities. Global central banks have also warned that introducing volatile crypto assets to traditional financial systems could threaten financial stability of big and small economies.

A well-defined crypto legislation could protect the community against market risks. It can also ensure that crypto firms report suspicious or criminal transactions to relevant authorities to prevent misuse of digital assets.

During his election campaign, President Trump had vouched to transform the US into the crypto capital of the world over the next four years of his second term. The SEC'S Crypto Task Force was launched on January 21 by Uyeda after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President. The task force aims to “draw clear regulatory lines, provide realistic paths to registration, craft sensible disclosure frameworks, and deploy enforcement resources judiciously.”