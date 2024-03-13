Technology News

Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains

Referred by developers as Dencun, Ethereum's update is slated for March 13.

By Olga Kharif, Bloomberg | Updated: 13 March 2024 13:00 IST
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dencun is a combination of the “Deneb” and “Cancun” named portions of the update

Highlights
  • A transaction that might have cost $1 to post may now cost one cent
  • Dencun is said to be the most significant change in Ethereum ecosystem
  • The shift could promote the use of artificial intelligence in games
Advertisement

Using the world's most commercially successful blockchain ecosystem is about to get much cheaper after the latest software upgrade of the Ethereum network.

Referred by developers as Dencun, the update slated for March 13 is expected to dramatically lower expenses for so-called Layer 2 networks — dozens of chains like Arbitrum, Polygon and Coinbase Global's Base that link to Ethereum. A transaction that might have previously cost $1 to post may now cost one cent; another that used to cost cents would now be a fraction of a cent.

The upgrade is being hailed as the most significant change in Ethereum ecosystem's end user experience ever — and it will be much more noticeable to consumers than the well-known September 2022 Merge, which dramatically slashed Ethereum's energy consumption. Ethereum handles more transactions than the Bitcoin network.

“This one is going to overshadow them all,” said Roberto Bayardo, an engineer working on Base at Coinbase. “The Merge was super critical and super important, but users didn't notice much. From the perspective of the end user, this change is going to be much more dramatic and spur much more innovation on the application side.”

With Dencun — a combination of the “Deneb” and “Cancun” named portions of the update — Ethereum will introduce a new system of storing data. Currently, most Layer 2 blockchains store data on Ethereum. Because that data is stockpiled forever, on every Ethereum node, that storage often adds up to about 90 percent of the Layer 2s' costs, which they usually pass on to applications, and they in turn charge consumers. With Dencun, Layer 2s will be able to store their data in a new type of repository called blobs. Blobs will be cheaper because the data will only be warehoused for about 18 days.

As blobs gain traction, there will be more space left on Ethereum for other transactions, so the network should become clogged less often. On the other hand, it will no longer store a complete record of everything forever.

“You don't get something for nothing, but I think it's an excellent tradeoff for Ethereum to make,” said Ed Felten, a retired professor at Princeton University who co-founded Offchain Labs, which develops Arbitrum.

The shift could promote the use of artificial intelligence in games, where non-player characters will now be able to exhibit sophisticated behavior driven by an AI model — something that would have been prohibitively expensive before, Felten said. In decentralized finance, where users can trade and borrow directly from one another, automated market makers may also start embedding complex, AI-driven trading strategies.

“In general it allows much more complex and sophisticated behavior from applications than what's possible today,” Felten said.

The upgrade could also spur the launch of more Layer 2 chains, which can now be operated much more cheaply. Whereas a Layer 2 project previously needed to garner millions of dollars in venture-capital backing to launch and operate, it may now be able to accomplish the same feat with a skeletal crew. It may be cost-effective to launch new Layer 2 chains for a single vote, for a single day, said Jim McDonald, co-founder of Attestant, which helps operate the Ethereum network. A chain could be created for purposes such as to issue tickets for a single event.

“What we'll actually see is a real explosion of Layer 2 chains,” McDonald said. “I would certainly expect to see hundreds of L2s turn up over the next year to 18 months. They don't necessarily have to be long lived.”

It could take Layer 2 chains hours to days to start using blobs. Arbitrum, for instance, expects to move to blobs “in a day or two” after the upgrade, as the change needs to be discussed and voted on by Arbitrum's decentralized governance system, Felten said. Meanwhile, the chains can still use Ethereum's traditional transactions setup.

The blobs' cost will go up over time, as demand for them increases, so the cost advantage may eventually disappear.

“Eventually the fees will go back up again,” said Karl Floersch, co-founder of the Optimism project, whose technology is used in numerous Layer 2 chains like Base. “Based on some rough analysis, it will be many months. Will it be many years? I would say absolutely not.”

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Ether, Ethereum Blockchain, Ethereum Upgrade, Dencun Upgrade, Dencun
Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Jio Tests Soundbox With Audio Payment Alerts For Merchants: Report
  3. Apple to Support Direct App Downloads From Websites, but There's a Catch
  4. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Microsoft Working On a Foldable Smartphone, Suggests Patent Application
#Latest Stories
  1. Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images
  2. Microsoft's Foldable Smartphone Could Be In Development, Suggests New Patent Application
  3. Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains
  4. Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Explained: Hashed Timelock Contracts in Blockchain Applications
  6. Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU
  7. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why
  9. Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Introduce Adaptive Touch Feature to Boost Touch Sensitivity: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »