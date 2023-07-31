Technology News

Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million

The total value of assets locked on Curve Finance retreated to about $1.7 billion on Monday.

By Muyao Shen and Sunil Jagtiani, Bloomberg | Updated: 31 July 2023 19:24 IST
Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million

Photo Credit: Reuters

Curve Finance is the largest decentralized exchange after Uniswap

Highlights
  • Curve Finance’s CRV token has shed about 13 percent
  • Hack was a result of a vulnerability in a programming language
  • Exploiter made away with about $20 million of CRV

The native token of one of crypto's top decentralized exchanges tumbled after the platform said it had been “exploited” as a result of a vulnerability in a programming language.

Curve Finance, like other decentralized finance projects in crypto, relies on different kinds of software built on top of blockchain technology. A glitch in a particular version of Vyper — a programming language similar to Python and widely used in DeFi applications — led to the exploit, Curve tweeted Sunday.

Curve Finance's CRV token has shed about 13 percent since the problem emerged and was trading at approximately 64 US cents as of 12:50pm in Singapore on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BlockSec, which provides security audit services for crypto software, estimated the hack had already led to more than $40 million (roughly Rs. 329 crore) in losses. Tarun Chitra, chief executive officer and founder of crypto risk modeling firm Gauntlet, estimated the exploiter made away with about $20 million (roughly Rs. 164 crore) of CRV and a version of Ether.

“We are assessing the situation and will update the community as things develop,” Curve said.

The total value of assets locked on Curve Finance — the largest decentralized exchange after Uniswap — retreated to about $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 13,987 crore) on Monday from more than $3 billion on Sunday, according to data provider DeFiLlama.

Curve's founder Michael Egorov did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CRV is used as collateral on a decentralized lending service known as Aave. Gauntlet's Chitra said that so far there were no signs of “bad loans” on the Aave platform due to the slide in CRV. Aave's token has declined about 4 percent in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko figures show.

Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ether wobbled a tad on concerns about wider potential knock-on effects but later stabilized. Bitcoin was little changed at about $29,400 (roughly Rs 24.18 lakh), while Ether was steady at $1,865 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh).

Hackers pilfered a record $3.8 billion (roughly Rs. 31,266 crore) worth of crypto in 2022 and Curve Finance was among the long list of organizations impacted.

The pace of incidents has cooled but the risk of security breaches still clouds decentralized finance, or DeFi, where people rely on blockchain-based software known as smart contracts to undertake activities like trading or lending.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Curve Finance, DeFi
Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Related Stories

Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased: See Here
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  5. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  10. Elon Musk Draws Heat From San Francisco Over Giant X Office Logo: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Curve Finance DeFi Exchange Hacked, Losses Estimated to Be Over $40 Million
  2. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Will Offer Dual Rear Cameras
  5. JioBook (2023) Laptop With 4G, Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Don't Offer Dust Resistance, but Future Foldables Might: Report
  7. Google Ads Introduces Auto-Generated Advertisement Tool Using Generative AI
  8. Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24+ US Model With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Tipped
  10. Samsung Expects Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 to Make a Mark in India's iPhone-Dominated Super Premium Segment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.