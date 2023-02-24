Dapps Bharat Tour, an initiatve by a group of crypto-related companies, has moved to Delhi on Friday, February 24, a few months after its launch in Mumbai. These companies include 5ire blockchain along with UniFarm, Recorum, Desi Crypto, Tick.eth and The Product House. As part of the initiative, members of the Web3 community in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get to attend workshops, Web3 sessions, blockchain games, as well as digital giveaways. Dapps Bharat Tour has also slated an event to be organised in Gurugram on Saturday, February 25.

“Our objective is to establish a comprehensive Web3 infrastructure across India, including its smaller cities and towns. We firmly believe that each district in India has a pivotal role to play in elevating Web3 to new heights and positioning India as a world leader in this technology,” said Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Cofounder of UniFarm and Dapps, in a prepared statement.

Several industry insiders from the Web3 space will be in attendance at the event. These include Bibin Babu, the Chief Growth Officer at 5ire Blockchain, and Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-Founder of Dapps and UniFarm, among others.

Attendees looking to score blockchain domains would be able to mint free .5ire domains for launching or using their decentralised apps (dapps).

“This tour will focus on promoting the power of decentralization and blockchain to Indian users and aims to educate and raise awareness about the benefits and capabilities of Web3 technology. we are delighted to announce the Delhi chapter of the Dapps Bharat Tour, in partnership with Dapps.co – India's first web3 app store,” said Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder and CEO, 5ire Chain.

The Mumbai chapter of this initiative was launched in January this year with the aim of stirring awareness around Web3 while also providing a credible one-stop destination for potential Web3 founders and developers to engage with established industry insiders.

As India marches forward to curate crypto rules that would work on the global level under its G20 presidency, many crypto companies operating in the country are opening up for discussions around the Web3 sector.

Earlier in February, the Algorand Foundation teamed up with the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, as well as innovation incubator T-Hub to explore growth and employment opportunities in India. The blockchain platform said it has plans of launching training programs for students and developers as well as faculty development programmes with its Indian partners.

The government of the Telangana state recently joined forces with crypto advocacy group, the Bharat Web3 Association, to engage with the budding Web3 community in India.

Mudrex, the global crypto investment platform, also launched the Satoshi School initiative to spread awareness around crypto, Web3, and the overall blockchain sector.

Similar Web3-centric initiatives have been started by CoinDCX and Binance in India.

