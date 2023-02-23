Technology News

For now, elaborate details about the upcoming amendments that the platform is exploring remain undisclosed.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ CoinDCX

CoinDCX claims to have over 15 million registered users

  • CoinDCX is loading up its senior leadership with experienced insiders
  • Vivek Gupta had previously headed CoinDCX’s Okto wallet project
  • CoinDCX has also appointed a new Chief Information Security Officer

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX on Thursday, February 23, promoted Vivek Gupta as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gupta had been serving as the company's Head of Engineering before this promotion. The exchange, that claims to have over 15 million registered users, is exploring ways to simplify the process of buying and trading in crypto in India, which is being touted among world's most lucrative markets to grow the overall digital assets ecosystem.

As part of his new role at the crypto exchange, Gupta will be heading the engineering, data science, and infrastructural development teams comprising of 190 professionals.

“I am humbled. In my new role, I am excited to lead CoinDCX's technological initiatives and together with the team shape the future of Web3,” Gupta said in a prepared statement.

In April 2022, CoinDCX launched ‘Okto', a decentralised finance (DeFi) app to open the Web3 sector for a widespread adoption in India. Focussed on safeguarding user finances against hacks and thefts, this mobile app offers a keyless, self-custodial wallet service backed by several layers of security. It was rolled out in international markets as well.

Gupta had headed the Okto initiative for CoinDCX at the time.

“As the company ushers in the next phase of growth, Vivek's proven track record of enhancing user experiences will fortify the company's technical architecture and help us reimagine the Internet,” said Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX.

For now, elaborate details about the upcoming amendments that the platform is exploring remain undisclosed. CoinDCX is in the process of loading up its senior leadership with experienced industry insiders who could provide a secure approach to the Indian crypto community to march forward with their experiments in the Web3 space.

In February this year, the company appointed Sridhar Govardhan as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to monitor its cybersecurity readiness. Previously, Govardhan had served as the vice president and head of information security at Flipkart.

In the beginning of this year, CoinDCX had also launched a crypto awareness initiative named ‘Namaste Web3' for Indian industries and investors.

Under its year-long G20 presidency, India has positioned the drafting of internationally workable crypto rules among top priorities. Internally also, Indian states like Telangana are teaming up with crypto advocacy bodies and industry players including CoinDCX to stir discussions around the overall blockchain industry and potential regions of growth for the relatively nascent technology.

