iPhone 14 series was launch in September last year as the company's latest series of smartphones. This year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant is expected to follow up the iPhone 14 lineup, with the purported iPhone 15 models sometime in September. The colour options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have been tipped months ahead of their debut. New colour options will be added across the lineup, which currently includes vanilla and Plus models, a Pro variant, and a Pro Max variant.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to keep up its tradition of offering its vanilla variant iPhone in bright colour options with the iPhone 15 series. The vanilla iPhone 15 is expected to be available in Dark Pink, and Light Blue colour options. The publication also shared self-generated render images of the vanilla iPhone 15 in new Pink and Light Blue colour options.

The report adds that the two new colour options for iPhone 15 will be in addition to three standard colour options that could include Black, White, and Red. However, there's no word from Apple on plans to add new colour options for the iPhone 15 series.

As per the report, Apple will also continue to launch special colour editions on its Pro model iPhone this year. The report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra models could arrive in a brand new Dark Red colour option. This colourway is expected to arrive in a titanium finish.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been tipped in the past to feature curved edges and thinner bezels around its' displays. Earlier reports had suggested that screen sizes on different iPhone 15 series models would match that of the iPhone 14 series' corresponding models. The noticeably thinner bezels and curved edges are expected to give the iPhone 15 Pro models an Apple Watch-like design.

However, it is important to note that Apple has not provided any official indication, or confirmation regarding the design, or look of its' upcoming iPhone series, including the purported iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets.

