Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Brokerage FalconX Buys Derivatives Startup Arbelos Markets

Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

By Teresa Xie, Bloomberg News | Updated: 3 January 2025 16:46 IST
Crypto Brokerage FalconX Buys Derivatives Startup Arbelos Markets

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

In May, Arbelos announced a $28 million capital raise led by Dragonfly Capital

Highlights
  • FalconX aims to expand its derivatives business
  • FalconX has been an investor in Arbelos
  • Arbelos was founded by bankers-turned-crypto-traders
Advertisement

Digital-asset prime brokerage firm FalconX has acquired Arbelos Markets, a derivatives startup launched in 2023 by two crypto industry veterans.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the transaction was expected to be financed through a mix of cash and FalconX stock, according to people familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

“Combining Arbelos's systematic trading expertise with FalconX's broad client base, large balance sheet, and regulatory leadership, we're uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for complex trading strategies and bespoke products,” Raghu Yarlagadda, chief executive officer of FalconX, said in a statement. 

FalconX operates FalconX Bravo Inc., a swaps dealer focused on cryptocurrency derivatives that is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the firm said the acquisition will expand its derivatives business.

In October, Yarlagadda said he expected a “wave of consolidation” in the sector and that the company would actively hunt for acquisition targets. The acquisition comes after forecasts that pro-crypto President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House will usher in a flurry of digital-asset mergers. Since November's election, Trump has appointed crypto-friendly regulators for key roles in his new administration, in addition to a crypto and artificial-intelligence czar.

In May, Arbelos announced a $28 million (roughly Rs. 240 crore) capital raise led by Dragonfly Capital, with FalconX as one of the investors in the round, alongside Circle Ventures, Deribit, Paxos and StarkWare.

The startup's founders, Joshua Lim and Shiliang Tang, are bankers-turned-crypto-traders. Lim previously led trading desks at Galaxy Digital and Genesis Global Trading, while Tang was formerly chief investment officer at LedgerPrime, which now operates as MNNC Group.

Founded in 2018, San Mateo, California-based FalconX was last valued at $8 billion (roughly Rs. 68,617 crore) when it raised $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,286 crore) in 2022. Its investors include Tiger Global, GIC and B Capital.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, FalconX, Arbelos Markets, Acquisition
Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; RAM, Storage Configurations Revealed
Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs

Related Stories

Crypto Brokerage FalconX Buys Derivatives Startup Arbelos Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
  2. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  3. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along
  5. New Nanoscale Optical Sensors Can Measure Magnitude of Force, Claims Study
  6. OpenAI's o3 Model Claims Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark, But It Might Not Be That Smart
  7. India Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion Valuation in 2025; Apple, Samsung May Lead Growth: Report
  8. New DNA Analysis Sheds Light on Post-Roman Migration and Anglo-Saxon Influence in Britain
  9. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch
  10. Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »