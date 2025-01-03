Oppo Reno 13 5G series is confirmed to launch in India and select global markets soon. The company has now announced the India launch date of the lineup, which will include the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro handsets. The design elements and colour options of the upcoming Indian variants have been revealed previously. Several features of the phones, including RAM and storage configurations, have been affirmed ahead of the launch. The Oppo Reno 13 5G series was unveiled in China in November 2024.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date, Availability

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series will launch in India on January 9 at 5pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The phones are confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart alongside the Oppo India e-store.

The e-store listing of the Oppo Reno 13 5G suggests that it will be offered with 8GB of RAM as well as storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The company previously confirmed that the Indian variant of the phone will come in Ivory White and Luminous Blue shades.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is confirmed to support 12GB of RAM alongside storage variants of 256GB and 512GB. It will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

The official landing page of the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series confirms that the phones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs alongside Oppo's SignalBoost X1 chips. The handsets will be equipped with AI-backed imaging features and are claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. It will carry a 5,800mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The vanilla Oppo Reno 13 5G, on the other hand, will get a slightly smaller 5,600mAh battery with a similar charging capacity.

