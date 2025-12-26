Technology News
iQOO Z11 Turbo is now available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 December 2025 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will sport a 6.59-inch display
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is confirmed to launch soon in China, is now available for pre-order in the country via the company website. The smartphone maker has been teasing the design of the upcoming handset for a while. Now, a company executive has confirmed various key specifications and features of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, including its chipset, camera, ingress protection ratings, and display size. Separately, the tech firm has teased the rear design of the handset, showing the iQOO Z11 Turbo in a blue colourway and featuring a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, Key Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng has confirmed various details about the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo, including its price range, chipset, display, and camera configuration. In terms of pricing, the company executive has revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be priced in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000). The phone is now available for pre-order via the Vivo China online store, too.

Internally codenamed The Battle Spirit (translated from Chinese), the smartphone is confirmed to be powered Qualcomm's latest octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, which is claimed to help the phone offer enhanced gaming performance. The iQOO Z11 Turbo will be equipped with a 6.59-inch display. Moreover, the company executive claims that the iQOO Z11 Turbo's battery outperformed its competitors in internal testing.

The upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo is also confirmed to carry a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary camera on the back. It will feature a metal frame, a glass back panel, and rounded corners. It is claimed to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Lastly, it will be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. More details about the phone are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In terms of the design, the iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The phone is shown in a blue colourway, with a glossy rear panel. It is shown with flat sides, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the handset. The centre-aligned iQOO branding appears at the bottom of the back panel.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
