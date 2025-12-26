Honor appears to be preparing its next Power-series smartphone, as a new device has surfaced on Geekbench with details that point to the upcoming Honor Power 2. The listing provides an early look at the phone's chipset, memory configuration, and software, offering clues about Honor's performance strategy for its next mid-range offering. Based on earlier leaks, the device is expected to succeed the original Honor Power launched earlier this year. The design of the purported smartphone, resembling a latest iPhone Pro-branded model, has also surfaced online.

The Geekbench listing shows a phone with the model number HONOR SER-AN00, expected to be the Honor Power 2, running on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and Android 16 with MagicOS 10.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor features a prime core clocked at 3.40GHz, three performance cores at 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.20GHz. It also uses an ARM Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. In benchmark results, the device scored up to 1,728 in single-core and 6,762 in multi-core tests, suggesting a modest performance uplift over the Dimensity 8400 rather than a major generational jump.

Performance-wise, the Dimensity 8500 appears close to its predecessor, with roughly a 7 percent improvement in CPU scores. The similar core layout and only slightly higher clock speeds indicate that real-world gains may be limited, especially on the GPU side, where changes also seem minimal.

Beyond performance, the design of the Honor Power 2 has also surfaced in leaks. Chinese tipster Bald Panda recently shared an image on Weibo that allegedly shows the phone's rear design. The device appears to feature a large, centrally placed camera module with three lenses, drawing comparisons to Apple's recent Pro-series iPhones. The leaked image also suggests an orange colour option, alongside expected black and white variants.

Earlier reports claim the Honor Power 2 will feature a 6.79-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The biggest highlight is expected to be its battery, which is tipped to be around 10,000mAh or higher, paired with 80W fast charging. Wireless charging support is not expected with the handset.

Notably, the Honor Power, which was introduced in China in April, packs an 8,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset alongside the company's self-developed C1+ communication chip.

The Honor Power 2 is rumoured to launch in China in January 2026. The Dimensity 8500 chipset is also expected to power other upcoming phones, including the Redmi Turbo 5, Poco X8 Pro, and Realme Neo 8 SE. More official details about Honor's next Power-series phone are likely to emerge closer to its launch.

