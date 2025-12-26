Technology News
Honor Win and Honor Win RT feature 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch rear camera sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 December 2025 17:48 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Win series runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16

Highlights
  • Honor Win series supports 100W wired fast charging
  • Honor Win RT has a dual rear camera setup
  • They feature 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Honor Win and Honor Win RT were launched in China on Friday. The latest Honor smartphones are offered in three colour options, and they are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Honor Win series phones come with a 6.83-inch display and a 10,000mAh battery. The Honor Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, while the Win RT model has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. Both models sport 50-megapixel rear camera units and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. They come preinstalled with MagicOS 10.

Honor Win, Honor Win RT Price

The price of Honor Win is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000), 4,799 (roughly Rs. 61,000), and 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively. 

The Honor Win RT starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 51,000), respectively.

Both Honor Win and Honor Win RT are available in Black, Blue and White colour options.

Honor Win Specifications 

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor Win runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272×2,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 185Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, and 94.60 percent screen to body ratio. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB onboard storage. 

For optics, the Honor Win has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle macro camera with autofocus. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Connectivity options available on the Honor Win include 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, flicker sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has dual speakers and dual microp[phpnes. It offers several AI features like AI face-swapping detection, blur location, and Parallel Space

The Honor Win packs a 10,000mAh cell with support for 100W (wired) and 80(wireless) fast charging. The phone also supports 27W wired reverse charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 16.4 hours of continuous gaming time and 31.3 hours of video streaming time on a single charge. It is claimed to meet IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.1x76.6x8.3mm and weighs 229g.

Honor Win RT Specifications

Honor Win RT features the same SIM, software, display and as the Honor Win model. The Honor Win RT runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

For optics, the Honor Win RT has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. It also boasts a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Connectivity options and sensors on the Honour Win RT are identical to the Honor Win model. It also carries a 10,000mAh battery with 100W (wired) fast charging. It measures 163.1x76.6x8.3mm and weighs 225g. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Honor Win, Honor Win RT, Honor Win Price, Honor Win Specifications, Honor Win RT Specifications, Honor Win Series
