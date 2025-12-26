Honor appears set to accelerate its flagship launch plans in China as new leaks shed light on the next phase of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered “super-sized” smartphones. With Xiaomi launching its newest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, attention is turning to Honor's next move. Recent claims suggest the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design could debut earlier than expected, potentially arriving before the Chinese Spring Festival and ahead of competing ultra-flagships from Vivo and Oppo.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Timeline Leaked

Following the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the next “super-sized” flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is expected to be the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design. A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station claims the device is being fast-tracked for release ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival on February 17, 2026.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has already launched in China as the latest addition to Xiaomi's flagship lineup, setting the pace for other ultra-premium devices built around the same positioning. Meanwhile, two other major contenders are lining up for a slightly later release.

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are both expected to launch after the Spring Festival. Both phones are said to feature 2K flat displays and a new 200-megapixel LYT901 super-large main camera sensor, positioning them as direct rivals in the ultra-flagship segment.

It remains unclear which of the Vivo X300 Ultra or Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch first. Previous leaks have pointed to a first-quarter 2026 window for Vivo's next Ultra model, while Oppo is reportedly accelerating development of its Find X9 Ultra lineup.

Honor Magic 8 Series Features

Notably, the Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro were launched in China in October with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and MagicOS 10. They sport 6.58-inch and 6.71-inch displays, respectively. The phones are backed by 7,000mAh and 7,200mAh batteries, respectively.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3.7x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, supported by Honor's AIMAGE Nox Engine and CIPA 5.5 stabilisation. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth sensor.

The standard Honor Magic 8 also has a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, plus a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.