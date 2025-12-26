Technology News
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are both expected to launch after the Spring Festival.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 December 2025 18:21 IST
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro (pictured) was launched alongside the standard Magic 8 in China in October

Highlights
  • Honor could beat Vivo and Oppo to next ultra flagship launch
  • Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra tipped for later launch
  • Magic 8 series ships with large batteries and MagicOS 10
Honor appears set to accelerate its flagship launch plans in China as new leaks shed light on the next phase of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered “super-sized” smartphones. With Xiaomi launching its newest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, attention is turning to Honor's next move. Recent claims suggest the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design could debut earlier than expected, potentially arriving before the Chinese Spring Festival and ahead of competing ultra-flagships from Vivo and Oppo.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Timeline Leaked

Following the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the next “super-sized” flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is expected to be the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design. A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station claims the device is being fast-tracked for release ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival on February 17, 2026.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has already launched in China as the latest addition to Xiaomi's flagship lineup, setting the pace for other ultra-premium devices built around the same positioning. Meanwhile, two other major contenders are lining up for a slightly later release. 

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are both expected to launch after the Spring Festival. Both phones are said to feature 2K flat displays and a new 200-megapixel LYT901 super-large main camera sensor, positioning them as direct rivals in the ultra-flagship segment.

It remains unclear which of the Vivo X300 Ultra or Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch first. Previous leaks have pointed to a first-quarter 2026 window for Vivo's next Ultra model, while Oppo is reportedly accelerating development of its Find X9 Ultra lineup.

Honor Magic 8 Series Features

Notably, the Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro were launched in China in October with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and MagicOS 10. They sport 6.58-inch and 6.71-inch displays, respectively. The phones are backed by 7,000mAh and 7,200mAh batteries, respectively.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3.7x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, supported by Honor's AIMAGE Nox Engine and CIPA 5.5 stabilisation. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth sensor.

The standard Honor Magic 8 also has a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, plus a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026
