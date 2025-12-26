The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select global markets last month as the first triple-foldable foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech conglomerate. While Samsung claims it to be highly sturdy, a recent durability test of the smartphone carried out by a popular YouTuber suggests that it may not be able to withstand as much abuse as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the screen giving way during the bend test.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Durability Test

Zack Nelson, host of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, put the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold through its paces in his signature durability series, which includes tests for scratch, fire, dirt, and bend resistance.

Beginning with the scratch resistance test of the cover screen, which is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, the Galaxy Z TriFold started showing scratches at level six on the Mohs hardness scale and deeper grooves at level seven, with a razor blade. This is typical of a smartphone that has normal glass instead of the sapphire treatment.

Things, however, became interesting during the durability test of the inner flexible screen, which is believed to be made of plastic. It registered light scratches at level two, and deeper indents were visible at level three. Nelson also noted that the screen may not be able to resist scratches when coming into contact with coins, keys, and fingernails, let alone knives and other pointed objects.

Next up was the fire resistance test. The OLED cover screen was able to withstand burning with a lighter for about 17 seconds, after which the pixels turned golden-black and did not recover. The inner screen of the Galaxy Z TriFold appeared to be even more fragile, lasting just 10 seconds before the pixels began to show signs of burning. Like the cover display, the main 10-inch screen also failed to recover.

During the dirt resistance test, Nelson put a fistful of dirt on the main screen of the Galaxy Z TriFold. As soon as the granules of dirt were shifted around, crunching and creaking noises were audible from the hinge mechanism of the foldable. Dust was also noticeably collected on the screen where the internal magnets are.

The highlight, however, was the bend test. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 managed to survive flexing in both directions, the Galaxy Z TriFold did not. The YouTuber first bent the phone from one of its corners, and it not only flexed but also deformed permanently. Bending the foldable phone backwards resulted in an audibly loud cracking sound and the screen going dark.

Despite packing an Armor Aluminium frame, the antenna lines appeared to be the weakest part of the Galaxy Z TriFold, where the break first occurred. Nelson mentioned that even though the hinges of the phone survived, the frame's thickness (or lack thereof) was the leading cause of the break.

As per the YouTuber, the Galaxy Z TriFold was the first Samsung device ever to fail his durability test.