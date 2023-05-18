Technology News

FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition

FTX filed three lawsuits late Wednesday in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware targeting former FTX insiders including indicted founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2023 22:11 IST
FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition

FTX recently tried to sell Embed, but the highest bidder was Giles, who offered only $1 million

Highlights
  • FTX lost billions in customer money while propping up risky investments
  • Embed's own insiders were surprised that FTX paid so much
  • FTX's new management has been seeking to recover assets

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is seeking to claw back more than $240 million (nearly Rs. 2,000 crore) it paid for stock trading platform Embed, saying former FTX insiders did no investigation before buying the essentially worthless bug-ridden software platform. 

FTX filed three lawsuits late Wednesday in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware targeting former FTX insiders including indicted founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Embed executives including founder Michael Giles, and Embed shareholders. FTX alleged that Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders misappropriated company funds to acquire stakes in Embed as part of the transaction.

FTX closed on the Embed acquisition just six weeks before the crypto exchange collapsed into bankruptcy in November. FTX lost billions in customer money while propping up its own risky investments, actions its current CEO John Ray called "old-fashioned embezzlement."

FTX's new management has been seeking to recover assets to repay customers since the bankruptcy filing. US law allows debtors to claw back payments made under certain circumstances shortly before a bankruptcy filing and use those funds to repay other creditors.

FTX recently tried to sell Embed, but the highest bidder was Giles, who offered only $1 million (nearly Rs. 8.27 crore). 

FTX's auction "leaves no doubt" that the $220 million (nearly Rs. 1,820 crore) it spent to acquire Embed was "wildly inflated relative to the company's fair value, which Giles well knew," FTX wrote in its lawsuit. 

FTX intended to use Embed's software to add stock trading to its crypto exchange platform, but Embed's software was "essentially worthless," the lawsuits said. FTX performed almost no investigation of Embed and "prioritized speed over all else," they added.

Embed's own insiders were surprised that FTX paid so much for the company after little more than a meeting with Giles, describing FTX's approach to due diligence with a cowboy emoji in internal messages.

As part of the purchase, FTX also paid Embed employees $70 million (nearly Rs. 580 crore) in retention bonuses. Most of that went to Giles, who later worried how to explain his $55 million (nearly Rs. 455 crore) bonus to other Embed shareholders, according to the lawsuits.

FTX is seeking to recover $236.8 million (nearly Rs. 1,959 crore) from Giles and Embed insiders, and $6.9 million (nearly Rs. 57 crore) from Embed minority shareholders.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, cryptocurrency, Embed
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details

Related Stories

FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  3. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  6. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  7. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  8. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  9. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition
  2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details
  3. Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details
  4. Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  7. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  8. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  9. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  10. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.