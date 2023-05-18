Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details

Oppo Reno 10 series will comprise Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 May 2023 21:00 IST
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is confirmed to debut in a Brilliant Gold shade

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10 series landing page is live on the Oppo China website
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will ship with a triple rear camera module
  • The smartphone will come with a curved display and punch-hole cutout

Oppo Reno 10 series is confirmed to be launched in China on May 24. The upcoming smartphone series will include the basic Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The landing page for the Oppo Reno 10 series has already been made live on the Oppo China website revealing some of its key details. The company has announced the design and key specifications of the soon-to-be-launched phones via its Weibo handle. In the latest development, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ camera details have been confirmed by the company. The phone will ship with a triple rear camera module.

Oppo, via its Weibo handle, confirmed that the upcoming high variant of the upcoming series i.e, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor equipped with the Periscope Telephoto lens and f/2.5 aperture. The other two sensors are yet to be revealed. The phone will also have an LED flash on its rear panel and a centrally positioned punch-hole housing a selfie camera on the front, according to the released poster.

Additionally, Oppo also confirmed that the upcoming Reno 10 Pro+ will be made available in a Brilliant Gold shade whereas the product listing on the official website also revealed Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple colourways of the phone.

Furthermore, the phone's storage and RAM configuration have also been confirmed. It will pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU. However, the pricing for the phone is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models were also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch. The phones were listed with the model numbers CPH2525 and CPH2521. But there are no official word from Oppo on the same. 

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Reno 10
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details
FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  9. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Seeks to Claw Back Over $240 Million From Embed Acquisition
  2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch: All Details
  3. Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details
  4. Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  7. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  8. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  9. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  10. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.