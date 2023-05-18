Oppo Reno 10 series is confirmed to be launched in China on May 24. The upcoming smartphone series will include the basic Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The landing page for the Oppo Reno 10 series has already been made live on the Oppo China website revealing some of its key details. The company has announced the design and key specifications of the soon-to-be-launched phones via its Weibo handle. In the latest development, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ camera details have been confirmed by the company. The phone will ship with a triple rear camera module.

Oppo, via its Weibo handle, confirmed that the upcoming high variant of the upcoming series i.e, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor equipped with the Periscope Telephoto lens and f/2.5 aperture. The other two sensors are yet to be revealed. The phone will also have an LED flash on its rear panel and a centrally positioned punch-hole housing a selfie camera on the front, according to the released poster.

Additionally, Oppo also confirmed that the upcoming Reno 10 Pro+ will be made available in a Brilliant Gold shade whereas the product listing on the official website also revealed Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple colourways of the phone.

Furthermore, the phone's storage and RAM configuration have also been confirmed. It will pack up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will run on ColorOS 13.1 and will have MariSilicon X NPU. However, the pricing for the phone is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ models were also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch. The phones were listed with the model numbers CPH2525 and CPH2521. But there are no official word from Oppo on the same.

