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Galaxy Research Identifies at Least 15 Attackers Exploiting Coldcard Security Flaw

Research suggests multiple hackers used the same flaw, pushing estimated losses to $100 million.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 19:23 IST
Galaxy Research Identifies at Least 15 Attackers Exploiting Coldcard Security Flaw

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Julio Lopez

Victim reports helped researchers identify multiple hackers behind the Coldcard attacks

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Highlights
  • Estimated losses from Coldcard exploit reach $100 million
  • Researchers linked the flaw to at least 15 separate attackers
  • AI reportedly recreated the exploited bug within minutes
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According to Galaxy Digital's chief researcher, Alex Thorn, at least 15 different hackers have used this Coldcard vulnerability, as per the reports received after the incident. Thorn explained that the victims' reports were useful because they enabled the firm to tag new hackers who would otherwise remain anonymous, since it was a different kind of exploit than the one carried out on a centralised exchange. It is estimated that the damage caused by this Coldcard exploit amounts to $100 million (roughly Rs. 951 crore).

Researchers Link Multiple Wallet Theft Waves to Same Security Flaw

The reported loss of 1,596 BTC has been stolen from ~7300 addresses across 3 confirmed waves and 14 more smaller incidents, as per Galaxy Research. The research firm also added that, in total, 73 individual victims have reached out to Thorn for help tracing their coins. With help from victim reports, the company has identified 14 additional footprints. These could be many different attackers individually exploiting the now-known vulnerability. The attack brought back the discussion on the safety of cold wallet storage services and whether people were better off keeping their own Bitcoin.

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The incident occurred last week on Friday, when 500 separate wallets, containing 584 Bitcoin, worth about $38 million (roughly Rs. 361 crore), were attacked and stolen. The attack was traced to a flaw in how Coldcard hardware wallets generated their keys. 1,324 chunks of BTC were moved across 500 transactions inside a three-block window. 

Post the first wave of thefts on Coldcard wallets, the users are now being warned of a new wave of coordinated attacks targeting Bitcoin wallets. Thorn warned that hundreds of transactions are impacting 709 potential victim addresses, moving 448.7 Bitcoin (BTC). According to Thorn, this activity takes place at an average rate of 13.8 sweeps per block, which is about 45 times the rate seen before the incident within the control period.

According to managing partner Haseeb Qureshi of Dragonfly, “about $2 of AI hardening” would have prevented the Coldcard exploit, referencing social media reports that some of the AI models re-found the vulnerability exploited to perform the hack within 20 minutes or less. The comment was made in response to several users on social media who claimed that Claude regenerated the vulnerability within just eight minutes.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Crypto Hacks, Crypto Scams
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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