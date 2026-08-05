The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will go live on August 7. Like previous Amazon sales, Prime subscribers will get early access to the sale 12 hours before the actual sale date. The annual sale will offer discounts and deals across different product categories, like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more. Leading tech brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi are confirmed to sell their mid-range and flagship smartphones at discounted prices in the upcoming sale. On top of that, you can see the launch of new smartphones.

Popular smartphones with advanced rear cameras, bright displays, new gaming features and long battery life are confirmed to be available at reduced prices in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G, featuring a 6,300mAh battery and IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, will be up for grabs at a slashed rate of Rs. 14,499 instead of Rs. 15,999.

Similarly, the OnePlus N6x, which offers MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and a 7,000mAh battery, is available for Rs. 17,499, down from the original price of Rs. 18,999.

Above the sale price, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI offers and coupon discounts in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Further, purchases made using an HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions are eligible for up to a 10 percent discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Select smartphones will be available with same-day delivery, and there will be exchange discounts. Here we have curated some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 you can avail in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. You can also check our list of top laptop deals and projector deals.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 With Big Discounts

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