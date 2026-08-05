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  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 Including Galaxy M17 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 Including Galaxy M17 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and More

During Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 19:19 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 Including Galaxy M17 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and More

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G runs on Exynos 1330 SoC

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale will start on August 7
  • Select smartphones will be available with same-day delivery options
  • Buyers will be able to avail of No Cost EMI offers
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will go live on August 7. Like previous Amazon sales, Prime subscribers will get early access to the sale 12 hours before the actual sale date. The annual sale will offer discounts and deals across different product categories, like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more. Leading tech brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi are confirmed to sell their mid-range and flagship smartphones at discounted prices in the upcoming sale. On top of that, you can see the launch of new smartphones.

Popular smartphones with advanced rear cameras, bright displays, new gaming features and long battery life are confirmed to be available at reduced prices in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G, featuring a 6,300mAh battery and IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, will be up for grabs at a slashed rate of Rs. 14,499 instead of Rs. 15,999.

Similarly, the OnePlus N6x, which offers MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and a 7,000mAh battery, is available for Rs. 17,499, down from the original price of Rs. 18,999.

Above the sale price, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI offers and coupon discounts in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Further, purchases made using an HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions are eligible for up to a 10 percent discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Select smartphones will be available with same-day delivery, and there will be exchange discounts. Here we have curated some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 you can avail in the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. You can also check our list of top laptop deals and projector deals.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 With Big Discounts

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Lite Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6x Rs. 18,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100x 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Itel Zeno 100 Lite Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,249 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
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Itel Zeno 100 Lite

Itel Zeno 100 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Unisoc T7100
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15 Go
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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