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Bitcoin Exchange Service Boltz Shuts Down, Cites Rise in AI-Powered Hacking Attempts

Exchange says surge in automated exploit attempts has outpaced its security team’s response.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 17:31 IST
Bitcoin Exchange Service Boltz Shuts Down, Cites Rise in AI-Powered Hacking Attempts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

Boltz says refund services will continue despite suspending Bitcoin swaps

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Highlights
  • Boltz cites AI-assisted exploits behind indefinite service suspension
  • Platform says user funds remained safe throughout the attacks
  • Refund API will remain available while swaps stay offline
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Boltz, a non-custodial Bitcoin exchange service, claims that it is shutting down its services indefinitely due to increased instances of hacking through the use of AI over the last few months. In a post shared on X, the team stated that even though there have been multiple instances of exploitation in the last few months, each attack was tackled separately; however, the rate at which the attacker is evolving has started to become too much for a small security team to catch up with. Boltz's operational halt is an example of how small development teams are struggling to keep up with the pace at which the attackers discover vulnerabilities and adapt faster than the response. 

Platform Says Attackers Are Adapting Faster Than Security Defences

Boltz, in its X post, says that the reason behind the move is the steadily increasing number of automated attempts to exploit our services assisted by AI. The company added that it faced various attacks since the beginning of the year, but despite dealing with each successfully, the trend is becoming hard to manage as hackers keep repeating attacks much faster than the company can fix things. 

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Boltz also stated that, “Over the past months… we have dealt with several exploits. Each was contained, but the pattern is clear: attackers now iterate faster than a team our size can find and patch [...] In the past few days alone we saw a drastic acceleration of attacks, and we do not believe this asymmetry will reverse.” Following a review of the security scans, Boltz said it cannot responsibly re-enable swaps while it is still under active attack from multiple parties and groups, especially when fixes are in progress. 

Boltz assured that no user funds were ever at stake since all swaps conducted on the platform involve high-level cryptography and are non-custodial, meaning that the users maintain complete control over their funds during the swapping procedure. Boltz stated that their API would be accessible for processing refunds. “What we are seeing is a major paradigm shift for Bitcoin services operating on an open source stack, and it needs careful analysis. Do not expect swap services to resume shortly,” Boltz said. Data by DefiLlama showed that total value locked on Boltz at the time of writing was $262,200 (roughly Rs. 2.5 crore).

As per the analysis from market insights provider Unfolded based on data from DefiLlama, the second quarter of 2026 is already the most hacked quarter on record in terms of the number of attacks. KelpDAO's $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,774 crore) hack and Drift Protocol's $280 million (roughly Rs. 2,652 crore) exploit were the largest incidents of the quarter. Exploits on bridges were the most common form of attack in Q2 2026, which saw $351 million (roughly Rs. 3,325 crore) worth of funds stolen by exploiting bridges. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Hacks, Crypto Scams, Cryptocurrency, AI assistants
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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