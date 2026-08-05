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  • Itel Ace 3 Heera Feature Phone Launched in India With Up to 9.64 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Itel Ace 3 Heera Feature Phone Launched in India With Up to 9.64 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Itel Ace 3 Heera is offered in Black, Blue and Purple colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 17:35 IST
Itel Ace 3 Heera Feature Phone Launched in India With Up to 9.64 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Ace 3 Heera features a 1.8-inch display

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Highlights
  • Itel Ace 3 Heera is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery
  • Itel Ace 3 Heera has a USB Type-C port
  • Itel Ace 3 Heera features King Talker voice assistant
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Itel Ace 3 Heera has been launched in India on Wednesday as the latest feature phone from Itel. The new budget phone comes in three colour options and has a 1,000mAh battery that supports charging through a USB Type-C port. The Itel Ace 3 offers Bluetooth connectivity and has an automatic call recording feature. It has a wireless FM radio with recording functionality. The Itel Ace 3 Heera sports a 1.8-inch panel, and it could compete with the likes of the latest feature phones launched by Nokia and Lava. 

Itel Ace 3 Heera Price in India

The Itel Ace 3 Heera is priced at Rs. 949 in India and is offered in Black, Blue and Purple colour options. It is confirmed to be available at retail stores across India.

The company is offering a one-year counter replacement offer for any manufacturing defect in Itel Ace 3 Heera. The latest model arrived as a successor to the Itel Ace 2 Heera, which costs Rs. 1,109.

Itel Ace 3 Heera Specifications

The Itel Ace 3 Heera features a 1.8-inch display. It is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that supports an AI-powered battery management system. The battery is advertised to offer up to 9.64 hours of talktime and up to 177 hours of standby time on a single charge. It offers a Super Battery Mode to extend the usage even when the battery is running low.

For connectivity, the Itel Ace 3 Heera has a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth. The new feature phone carries 32GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It supports automatic call recording and offers wireless FM radio with recording functionality. It supports speed dial and can store up to 500 contacts with icons and 250 messages.

The Itel Ace 3 Heera features King Talker voice assistant with English and Hindi support. The feature phone also supports up to 10 regional languages.

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Further reading: Itel Ace 3 Heera, Itel Ace 3 Heera Price in India, Itel Ace 3 Heera Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Itel Ace 3 Heera Feature Phone Launched in India With Up to 9.64 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specifications
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